2024/25 Europa League top scorers: Bruno Fernandes one of three players on seven

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is now one of the top scorers in the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League with seven goals, level with Bodø/Glimt's Kasper Høgh and Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi.

Six players are one short of the leading trio: Lyon's Malick Fofana, Rangers' Václav Černý, Youssef En-Nesyri of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen, Porto forward Samu and Ferencváros' Barnabás Varga. However, all of their teams have been eliminated from the competition.

Europa League Top Scorer: Ayoub El Kaabi

Top scorers in the 2024/25 Europa League

Bruno Fernandes scored once from the penalty spot and again from open play as Manchester United seized control of their semi-final tie against Athletic Club. Høgh was unable to add to his tally as Bodø/Glimt lost at Tottenham, while El Kaabi's Olympiacos were eliminated from the competition in the round of 16.

Of the top 15 on the leaderboard, six represent sides that have made it to the semi-finals: Høgh and Bruno Fernandes plus three players who have scored five, United's Rasmus Højlund and brothers Iñaki and Nico Williams of Athletic Club.

Europa League top scorer: Barnabás Varga

2024/25 Europa League top scorers 7 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

7 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)

7 Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt) 6 Václav Černý (Rangers)

6 Youssef En-Nesyri (Fenerbahçe)

6 Malick Fofana (Lyon)

6 Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

6 Samu (Porto)

6﻿ Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros) 5 Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United)

5 Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

5 Kenneth Taylor (Ajax)

5 Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club)

5 Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

5 Yunus Akgün (Galatasaray)﻿

Most assists in the 2024/25 Europa League

8 Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

6 Dries Mertens (Galatasaray)

5 Georges Mikautadze (Lyon)



4 Cyriel Dessers (Rangers)

4 Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

4 Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)

4 Manuel Ugarte (Manchester United)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2024/25 Europa League

12 Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

10 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)



9 Georges Mikautadze (Lyon)

8 Václav Černý (Rangers)

8 Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt)

8 Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)

8 Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

How many Europa League hat-tricks have there been in 2024/25?

1: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United 4-1 Real Sociedad, 13/03/2025

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

Radamel Falcao holds the record for most goals in a Europa League campaign, netting a remarkable 17 across 14 appearances for Porto in 2010/11. The Colombian was the lead marksman again the following season, this time in Atlético de Madrid colours. Just one other player has twice finished top scorer: Aritz Aduriz of Athletic Club in 2015/16 and 2017/18.

2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

