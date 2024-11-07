2024/25 Europa League top scorers: Yunus Akgün, Ayoub El Kaabi and Samu
Thursday, November 7, 2024
Galatasaray's Yunus Akgün and Olympiacos's Ayoub El Kaabi have joined Porto's Samu at the top of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League scorers rankings after Matchday 4.
Galatasaray's Yunus Akgün and Olympiacos's Ayoub El Kaabi struck on Matchday 4 to join Porto striker Samu on four goals at the top of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League goalscorers rankings.
Yunus Akgün struck in a fourth successive league phase game as Galatasaray won 3-2 against Tottenham, while Ayoub El Kaabi (top scorer in last season's UEFA Europa Conference League with winners Olympiacos) hit his 20th European goal for Olympiacos in their 1-1 draw at home against Rangers.
Samu grabbed the first of his four goals eight minutes into Porto's opening game against Bodø/Glimt, a 3-2 defeat, and then hit two in a 3-3 draw with Manchester United on Matchday 2, and a fourth in a 2-0 win against Hoffenheim. However, he failed to score for the first time in the league phase as his side lost 2-1 at Lazio on Matchday 4.
Pedro Rodríguez scored the late winner for the Bianconeri in that game and is the only player to have had a hand in five goals in this season's league phase: three scored plus two assists.
2024/25 Europa League top scorers
4 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)
4 Samu (Porto)
4 Yunus Akgün (Galatasaray)
3 Daniel Bîrligea (FCSB)
3 Mika Godts (Ajax)
3 Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon)
3 Pedro Rodríguez (Lazio)
3 Kenneth Taylor (Ajax)
3 Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros)
There are 28 players who have scored two goals.
Most assists in the 2024/25 Europa League
3 Brian Brobbey (Ajax)
3 Dries Mertens (Galatasaray)
2 Prince Kwabena Adu (Viktoria Plzeň)
2 Vacláv Černý (Rangers)
2 Rayan Cherki (Lyon)
2 Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio)
2 Cyriel Dessers (Rangers)
2 Anders Dreyer (Anderlecht)
2 Simon Hedlund (Elfsborg)
2 Jānis Ikaunieks (RFS)
2 Kady (Ferencváros)
2 Gelson Martins (Olympiacos)
2 Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad)
2 Youri Regeer (Twente)
2 Rodinei (Olympiacos)
2 Pedro Rodríguez (Lazio)
2 Ulrik Saltnes (Bodø/Glimt)
2 Aral Simsir (Midtjylland)
2 Matías Vecino (Lazio)
2 Nico Williams (Athletic Club)
Most goals and assists combined in the 2024/25 Europa League
5 Pedro Rodríguez (Lazio)
4 Prince Kwabena Adu (Viktoria Plzeň)
4 Brian Brobbey (Ajax)
4 Vacláv Černý (Rangers)
4 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)
4 Mika Godts (Ajax)
4 Dries Mertens (Galatasaray)
4 Samu (Porto)
4 Kenneth Taylor (Ajax)
4 Yunus Akgün (Galatasaray)
How many Europa League hat-tricks have there been in 2024/25?
None
Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
Radamel Falcao holds the record for most goals in a Europa League campaign, netting a remarkable 17 across 14 appearances for Porto in 2010/11. The Colombian was the lead marksman again the following season, this time in Atlético de Madrid colours. Just one other player has twice finished top scorer: Aritz Aduriz of Athletic Club in 2015/16 and 2017/18.
2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10
2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6
2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7
2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7
2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8
2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11
2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8
2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8
2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10
2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8
2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8
2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8
2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12
2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17
2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9
