Europa League round-up: Porto and Manchester United draw thriller, Tottenham win

Manchester United rescued a late point during a captivating encounter against Porto, Tottenham made it two wins out of two and RFS played out a memorable draw on an intriguing night in the UEFA Europa League.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 2 action.

Samu Omorodion impressed for Porto in their draw against Manchester United Getty Images

Harry Maguire’s stoppage-time header rescued a point for ten-man United in a scintillating encounter with Porto. The visitors raced into a 2-0 lead through Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Højlund, but Pepê reacted well to head in for the hosts after Andre Onana made a save and then Samu climbed high to equalise before the break. Samu rifled his second into the roof of the net to put Porto ahead before Bruno Fernandes was shown a second yellow card. Porto were moments away from the win but Maguire wriggled free to head Christian Eriksen's corner into the back of the net late on.

Tottenham's players celebrate after Brennan Johnson's goal secured a win over Ferencváros AFP via Getty Images

Neat finishes from Pape Sarr and in-form Brennan Johnson sealed maximum points for Spurs in Budapest. The visitors took the lead midway through the first half when Sarr pounced on a loose ball before Johnson came off the bench to strike for a fifth game running. Barnabás Varga's powerful volley set up a nervy finish for Ange Postecoglou's men, but the Premier League outfit held on to record a fifth successive win in all competitions.

Highlights: RFS 2-2 Galatasaray

Latvian side RFS earned their first ever Europa League point by recovering from two goals behind against former champions Galatasaray at Daugava. Dries Mertens and Yunus Akgün put the Turkish side 2-0 ahead after 38 minutes, but after pulling one back before the break through Jānis Ikaunieks RFS drew level courtesy of Lasha Odisharia's 55th-minute strike. The home side secured a memorable result with the help of several fine saves from Cameroon goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa.

Best of the rest