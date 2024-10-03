Europa League round-up: Porto and Manchester United draw thriller, Tottenham win
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Manchester United rescued a late point during a captivating encounter against Porto, Tottenham made it two wins out of two and RFS played out a memorable draw on an intriguing night in the UEFA Europa League.
UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 2 action.
Matchday 2 results
RFS 2-2 Galatasaray
Ferencváros 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-2 Midtjylland
Olympiacos 3-0 Braga
Qarabağ 1-2 Malmö
Real Sociedad 1-2 Anderlecht
Lazio 4-1 Nice
Slavia Praha 1-1 Ajax
Hoffenheim 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv
Athletic Club 2-0 AZ Alkmaar
Beşiktaş 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt
Porto 3-3 Manchester United
Twente 1-1 Fenerbahçe
Viktoria Plzeň 0-0 Ludogorets
Elfsborg 1-0 Roma
PAOK 0-1 FCSB
Union SG 0-0 Bodø/Glimt
Rangers 1-4 Lyon
Porto 3-3 Manchester United
Harry Maguire’s stoppage-time header rescued a point for ten-man United in a scintillating encounter with Porto. The visitors raced into a 2-0 lead through Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Højlund, but Pepê reacted well to head in for the hosts after Andre Onana made a save and then Samu climbed high to equalise before the break. Samu rifled his second into the roof of the net to put Porto ahead before Bruno Fernandes was shown a second yellow card. Porto were moments away from the win but Maguire wriggled free to head Christian Eriksen's corner into the back of the net late on.
Ferencváros 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Neat finishes from Pape Sarr and in-form Brennan Johnson sealed maximum points for Spurs in Budapest. The visitors took the lead midway through the first half when Sarr pounced on a loose ball before Johnson came off the bench to strike for a fifth game running. Barnabás Varga's powerful volley set up a nervy finish for Ange Postecoglou's men, but the Premier League outfit held on to record a fifth successive win in all competitions.
RFS 2-2 Galatasaray
Latvian side RFS earned their first ever Europa League point by recovering from two goals behind against former champions Galatasaray at Daugava. Dries Mertens and Yunus Akgün put the Turkish side 2-0 ahead after 38 minutes, but after pulling one back before the break through Jānis Ikaunieks RFS drew level courtesy of Lasha Odisharia's 55th-minute strike. The home side secured a memorable result with the help of several fine saves from Cameroon goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa.
Best of the rest
- Swedish side Elfsborg dug deep to claim a surprise win over Roma courtesy of a first-half Michael Baidoo penalty.
- Two goals each from Malick Fofana and Alexandre Lacazette inspired Lyon to a 4-1 win at Rangers.
- Last season's top scorer in the Conference League, Ayoub El Kaabi, was back among the goals in Europe as his double helped Olympiacos defeat Braga 3-0.
Matchday 3 fixtures
Wednesday 23 October
Galatasaray vs Elfsborg
Braga vs Bodø/Glimt
Thursday 24 October
Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv
Eintracht Frankfurt vs RFS
Midtjylland vs Union SG
Ferencváros vs Nice
Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Real Sociedad
PAOK vs Viktoria Plzeň
Qarabağ vs Ajax
Athletic Club vs Slavia Praha
Porto vs Hoffenheim
Twente vs Lazio
Fenerbahçe vs Manchester United
Malmö vs Olympiacos
Lyon vs Beşiktaş
Rangers vs FCSB
Anderlecht vs Ludogorets
Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar