Beşiktaş JK vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC to be played at a neutral venue
Monday, November 4, 2024
Article summary
The UEFA Europa League match between Beşiktaş and Maccabi Tel-Aviv on 28 November 2024 will take place at a neutral venue.
Article top media content
Article body
Following a decision by the Turkish authorities, the UEFA Europa League match between Beşiktaş JK and Maccabi Tel-Aviv on 28 November 2024 will take place at a neutral venue.
UEFA is in contact with Beşiktaş JK to find an alternative neutral venue, which will be announced in due course.