Beşiktaş JK vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC to be played at a neutral venue

Monday, November 4, 2024

The UEFA Europa League match between Beşiktaş and Maccabi Tel-Aviv on 28 November 2024 will take place at a neutral venue.

Beşiktaş take on Maccabi Tel-Aviv on 28 November
Beşiktaş take on Maccabi Tel-Aviv on 28 November Getty Images

Following a decision by the Turkish authorities, the UEFA Europa League match between Beşiktaş JK and Maccabi Tel-Aviv on 28 November 2024 will take place at a neutral venue.

UEFA is in contact with Beşiktaş JK to find an alternative neutral venue, which will be announced in due course.

