Taste The Action: The flavours of Frankfurt and an Eintracht game
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
In this piece presented by Just Eat Takeaway.com, Ana Quiles introduces the cuisine of Frankfurt before taking in an Eintracht game in the UEFA Europa League.
Ana Quiles went to watch Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League and made a point of showcasing the local specialities of their home city.
For this Taste The Action piece presented by Just Eat Takeaway.com, Quiles says that a warm pretzel with butter is a "symbol of German baking culture", while fans on the move would be wise to sample a frankfurter (the city's now globally-renowned sausage) on the way to a match.
Those with a bit of time to sit down could try another German classic - pork knuckle - with the green sauce served with this restaurant staple a signature option for Frankfurt. The same goes for the Frankfurter Kranz; a rich multi-tiered cake which Quiles says was first "made for an emperor's coronation in Frankfurt".
