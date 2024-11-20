Taste The Action: The flavours of Frankfurt and an Eintracht game

Ana Quiles went to watch Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League and made a point of showcasing the local specialities of their home city.

For this Taste The Action piece presented by Just Eat Takeaway.com, Quiles says that a warm pretzel with butter is a "symbol of German baking culture", while fans on the move would be wise to sample a frankfurter (the city's now globally-renowned sausage) on the way to a match.

Those with a bit of time to sit down could try another German classic - pork knuckle - with the green sauce served with this restaurant staple a signature option for Frankfurt. The same goes for the Frankfurter Kranz; a rich multi-tiered cake which Quiles says was first "made for an emperor's coronation in Frankfurt".

Baking, sausages, pork knuckle, desserts... 🤤



Frankfurt is a culinary and football hotspot 🇩🇪 #UELtaste | @JustEatTakeaway pic.twitter.com/BLA3SgPgEj — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) November 20, 2024

