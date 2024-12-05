Taste The Action: The flavours of San Sebastián and a Real Sociedad game

Ana Quiles went to watch Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League and sampled the cuisine of San Sebastián.

For this Taste The Action piece presented by Just Eat Takeaway.com, Quiles' culinary journey began with some pintxos and the 'famous' ﻿tortilla de patatas. Next up was a trip to a steakhouse just outside the city which Quiles praised as "one of the best in Spain, if not the world."

San Sebastián's seafood offerings include scallops, shrimp, and sea urchin, but the unmissable delicacy is the Basque cheesecake, famed for its caramelised top and jiggly centre. "It would be a sin to leave the city without trying it," said Quiles.

