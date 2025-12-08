UEFA Europa League Official Live football scores & stats
Europa League Results Simulator: Who can qualify? Permutations and how you can predict the final table

Monday, December 8, 2025

Plot your team's journey in Europe's most unpredictable tournament with UEFA's official Europa League Results Simulator. See how each match result affects your league phase standing and discover all possible routes to the knockout phase.

Are you trying to work out what results your team needs to make it through to the UEFA Europa League knockout phase? How about what scorelines could be the difference between going straight through to the round of 16, reaching the knockout phase play-offs, or being eliminated? UEFA's results simulator, which updates live during matches, is just what you need.

Simulate the results!

How to use the Europa League Results Simulator

The results simulator is free and easy to use:

Set your scenarios: Input predicted scores for remaining league phase matches. This season you can also simulate final results based on live scores while games are ongoing.

Track group dynamics: Watch live table updates as you adjust results.

Plan knockout routes: Preview possible round of 16 opponents or play-off matchups.

Ready to predict your team's Europa League future? 

View current standings and then start predicting now!

Where teams are level on points, the simulator takes into account criteria a to h of article 18 of the competition regulations – criteria i and j are not included.

Standings are only final once validated by UEFA

