Europa League: Meet the last 16 teams
Thursday, February 20, 2025
All you need to know about the 16 teams remaining in the 2024/25 competition.
Thirty-six teams lined up on the start line for the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League proper, and this number has been whittled down to 16 following the conclusion of the league phase and knockout phase play-offs.
UEFA.com profiles all the remaining contenders.
Teams at a glance
Round of 16 (seeded)
Athletic Club, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lazio, Lyon, Manchester United, Olympiacos, Rangers, Tottenham
Round of 16 (unseeded)
Ajax, AZ Alkmaar, Bodø/Glimt, FCSB, Fenerbahçe, Real Sociedad, Roma, Viktoria Plzeň
Ajax (NED)
League phase position: 12
KO play-offs: 3-2agg, aet vs Union SG
League phase record: W4 D1 L3 F16 A8
How they qualified: Play-offs (W7-1agg vs Jagiellonia)
Last season: Group stage, Conference League round of 16 (L0-4agg vs Aston Villa)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1991/92)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 28
Athletic Club (ESP)
League phase position: 2
League phase record: W6 D1 L1 F15 A7
How they qualified: Fifth in Spanish Liga
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1976/77, 2011/12)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 94
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
League phase position: 19
KO play-offs: 6-3agg vs Galatasaray
League phase record: W3 D2 L3 F13 A13
How they qualified: Fourth in Dutch Eredivisie
Last season: Conference League group stage
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1980/81)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 40
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
League phase position: 9
KO play-offs: 6-4agg, aet vs Twente
League phase record: W4 D2 L2 F14 A11
How they qualified: Champions League play-offs (L2-3agg vs Crvena Zvezda)
Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L2-3agg vs Ajax)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 55
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
League phase position: 5
League phase record: W5 D1 L2 F14 A10
How they qualified: Sixth in German Bundesliga
Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L3-4agg vs Union SG)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1979/80, 2021/22)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 29
FCSB (ROU)
League phase position: 11
KO play-offs: 4-1agg vs PAOK
League phase record: W4 D2 L2 F10 A9
How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-1agg vs LASK)
Last season: Conference League third qualifying round (L0-2agg vs Nordsjælland)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2005/06)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 91
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
League phase position: 24
KO play-offs: 5-2agg vs Anderlecht
League phase record: W2 D4 L2 F9 A11
How they qualified: Champions League third qualifying round (L2-3agg vs Lille)
Last season: Conference League quarter-finals (D3-3agg vs Olympiacos, L2-3 on pens)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2012/13)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 46
Lazio (ITA)
League phase position: 1
League phase record: W6 D1 L1 F17 A5
How they qualified: Seventh in Italian Serie A
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L1-3agg vs Bayern)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1997/98)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 27
Lyon (FRA)
League phase position: 6
League phase record: W4 D3 L1 F16 A8
How they qualified: Sixth in French Ligue 1
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2016/17)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 64
Manchester United (ENG)
League phase position: 3
League phase record: W5 D3 L0 F16 A9
How they qualified: English FA Cup winners
Last season: Champions League group stage
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2016/17)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 15
Olympiacos (GRE)
League phase position: 7
League phase record: W4 D3 L1 F9 A3
How they qualified: Conference League winners
Last season: Group stage, Conference League winners (W1-0 vs Fiorentina)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 41
Rangers (SCO)
League phase position: 8
League phase record: W4 D2 L2 F16 A10
How they qualified: Champions League third qualifying round (L1-3agg vs Dynamo Kyiv)
Last season: Champions League play-offs, Europa League round of 16 (L2-3 vs Benfica)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2007/08, 2021/22)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 30
Real Sociedad (ESP)
League phase position: 13
KO play-offs: 7-3agg vs Midtjylland
League phase record: W4 D1 L3 F13 A9
How they qualified: Sixth in Spanish Liga
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L1-4agg vs Paris)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1988/89)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 32
Roma (ITA)
League phase position: 15
KO play-offs: 4-3agg vs Porto
League phase record: W3 D3 L2 F10 A6
How they qualified: Sixth in Italian Serie A
Last season: Semi-finals (L2-4agg vs Leverkusen)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1990/91, 2022/23)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 7
Tottenham (ENG)
League phase position: 4
League phase record: W5 D2 L1 F17 A9
How they qualified: Fifth in English Premier League
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1971/72, 1983/84)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 39
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
League phase position: 16
KO play-offs: 3-1agg vs Ferencváros
League phase record: W3 D3 L2 F13 A12
How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs Hearts)
Last season: Conference League quarter-finals (L0-2agg vs Fiorentina)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League: Round of 16 (2012/13, 2013/14, 2017/18, 2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 59
UEFA coefficient rankings as of end of the 2024/25 league phase.