Europa League: Meet the last 16 teams

Thirty-six teams lined up on the start line for the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League proper, and this number has been whittled down to 16 following the conclusion of the league phase and knockout phase play-offs.

UEFA.com profiles all the remaining contenders.

Round of 16 draw

Teams at a glance Round of 16 (seeded)

Athletic Club, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lazio, Lyon, Manchester United, Olympiacos, Rangers, Tottenham Round of 16 (unseeded)

﻿Ajax, AZ Alkmaar, Bodø/Glimt, FCSB, Fenerbahçe, Real Sociedad, Roma, Viktoria Plzeň

League phase position: 12

KO play-offs: 3-2agg, aet vs Union SG

League phase record: W4 D1 L3 F16 A8﻿

How they qualified: Play-offs (W7-1agg vs Jagiellonia)

Last season: Group stage, Conference League round of 16 (L0-4agg vs Aston Villa)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1991/92)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 28

League phase position: 2

League phase record: W6 D1 L1 F15 A7﻿

How they qualified: Fifth in Spanish Liga

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1976/77, 2011/12)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 94

League phase position: 19

KO play-offs: 6-3agg vs Galatasaray

League phase record: W3 D2 L3 F13 A13﻿

How they qualified: Fourth in Dutch Eredivisie

Last season: Conference League group stage

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1980/81)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 40

League phase position: 9

KO play-offs: 6-4agg, aet vs Twente

League phase record: W4 D2 L2 F14 A11﻿

How they qualified: Champions League play-offs (L2-3agg vs Crvena Zvezda)

Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L2-3agg vs Ajax)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 55

League phase position: 5

League phase record: W5 D1 L2 F14 A10﻿

How they qualified: Sixth in German Bundesliga

Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L3-4agg vs Union SG)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1979/80, 2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 29

League phase position: 11

KO play-offs: 4-1agg vs PAOK

League phase record: W4 D2 L2 F10 A9﻿

How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-1agg vs LASK)

Last season: Conference League third qualifying round (L0-2agg vs Nordsjælland)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2005/06)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 91

League phase position: 24

KO play-offs: 5-2agg vs Anderlecht

League phase record: W2 D4 L2 F9 A11﻿

How they qualified: Champions League third qualifying round (L2-3agg vs Lille)﻿

Last season: Conference League quarter-finals (D3-3agg vs Olympiacos, L2-3 on pens)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2012/13)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 46

League phase position: 1

League phase record: W6 D1 L1 F17 A5

How they qualified: Seventh in Italian Serie A

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L1-3agg vs Bayern)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1997/98)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 27

League phase position: 6

League phase record: W4 D3 L1 F16 A8﻿

How they qualified: Sixth in French Ligue 1

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2016/17)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 64

League phase position: 3

League phase record: W5 D3 L0 F16 A9﻿

How they qualified: English FA Cup winners

Last season: Champions League group stage

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2016/17)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 15

League phase position: 7

League phase record: W4 D3 L1 F9 A3﻿

How they qualified: Conference League winners

Last season: Group stage, Conference League winners (W1-0 vs Fiorentina)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 41

League phase position: 8

League phase record: W4 D2 L2 F16 A﻿10

How they qualified: Champions League third qualifying round (L1-3agg vs Dynamo Kyiv)

Last season: Champions League play-offs, Europa League round of 16 (L2-3 vs Benfica)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2007/08, 2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 30

League phase position: 13

KO play-offs: 7-3agg vs Midtjylland

League phase record: W4 D1 L3 F13 A9﻿

How they qualified: Sixth in Spanish Liga

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L1-4agg vs Paris)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1988/89)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 32

League phase position: 15

KO play-offs: 4-3agg vs Porto

League phase record: W3 D3 L2 F10 A6﻿

How they qualified: Sixth in Italian Serie A

Last season: Semi-finals (L2-4agg vs Leverkusen)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1990/91, 2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 7

League phase position: 4

League phase record: W5 D2 L1 F17 A9﻿

How they qualified: Fifth in English Premier League

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1971/72, 1983/84)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 39

League phase position: 16

KO play-offs: 3-1agg vs Ferencváros

League phase record: W3 D3 L2 F13 A12﻿

How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs Hearts)

Last season: Conference League quarter-finals (L0-2agg vs Fiorentina)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League: Round of 16 (2012/13, 2013/14, 2017/18, 2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 59

UEFA coefficient rankings as of end of the 2024/25 league phase.



