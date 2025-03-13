Europa League: Meet the last eight

Thirty-six teams lined up on the start line for the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League proper, and this number has been whittled down to eight following the conclusion of the league phase, knockout phase play-offs and round of 16.

UEFA.com profiles the remaining contenders.

Quarter-final ties Bodø/Glimt vs Lazio

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Rangers vs Athletic Club

Lyon vs Manchester United

League phase position: 2

Round of 16: 4-3agg vs Roma

League phase record: W6 D1 L1 F15 A7﻿

How they qualified: Fifth in Spanish Liga

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1976/77, 2011/12)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 85

League phase position: 9

Round of 16: 4-2agg vs Olympiacos

KO play-offs: 6-4agg, aet vs Twente

League phase record: W4 D2 L2 F14 A11﻿

How they qualified: Champions League play-offs (L2-3agg vs Crvena Zvezda)

Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L2-3agg vs Ajax)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 47

League phase position: 5

Round of 16: 6-2agg vs Ajax

League phase record: W5 D1 L2 F14 A10﻿

How they qualified: Sixth in German Bundesliga

Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L3-4agg vs Union SG)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1979/80, 2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 23

League phase position: 1

Round of 16: 3-2agg vs Viktoria Plzeň

League phase record: W6 D1 L1 F17 A5

How they qualified: Seventh in Italian Serie A

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L1-3agg vs Bayern)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1997/98)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 22

League phase position: 6

Round of 16: 7-1agg vs FCSB

League phase record: W4 D3 L1 F16 A8﻿

How they qualified: Sixth in French Ligue 1

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2016/17)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 53

League phase position: 3

Round of 16: 5-2agg vs Real Sociedad

League phase record: W5 D3 L0 F16 A9﻿

How they qualified: English FA Cup winners

Last season: Champions League group stage

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2016/17)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 14

League phase position: 8

Round of 16: 3-3agg, 3-2pens vs Fenerbahçe

League phase record: W4 D2 L2 F16 A﻿10

How they qualified: Champions League third qualifying round (L1-3agg vs Dynamo Kyiv)

Last season: Champions League play-offs, Europa League round of 16 (L2-3 vs Benfica)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2007/08, 2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 27

League phase position: 4

Round of 16: 3-2agg vs AZ Alkmaar

League phase record: W5 D2 L1 F17 A9﻿

How they qualified: Fifth in English Premier League

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1971/72, 1983/84)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 33

UEFA coefficient rankings taken at the conclusion of the round of 16.