Europa League: Meet the last eight
Thursday, March 13, 2025
All you need to know about the eight teams remaining in the 2024/25 competition.
Thirty-six teams lined up on the start line for the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League proper, and this number has been whittled down to eight following the conclusion of the league phase, knockout phase play-offs and round of 16.
UEFA.com profiles the remaining contenders.
Quarter-final ties
Bodø/Glimt vs Lazio
Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Rangers vs Athletic Club
Lyon vs Manchester United
Athletic Club (ESP)
League phase position: 2
Round of 16: 4-3agg vs Roma
League phase record: W6 D1 L1 F15 A7
How they qualified: Fifth in Spanish Liga
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1976/77, 2011/12)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 85
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
League phase position: 9
Round of 16: 4-2agg vs Olympiacos
KO play-offs: 6-4agg, aet vs Twente
League phase record: W4 D2 L2 F14 A11
How they qualified: Champions League play-offs (L2-3agg vs Crvena Zvezda)
Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L2-3agg vs Ajax)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 47
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
League phase position: 5
Round of 16: 6-2agg vs Ajax
League phase record: W5 D1 L2 F14 A10
How they qualified: Sixth in German Bundesliga
Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L3-4agg vs Union SG)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1979/80, 2021/22)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 23
Lazio (ITA)
League phase position: 1
Round of 16: 3-2agg vs Viktoria Plzeň
League phase record: W6 D1 L1 F17 A5
How they qualified: Seventh in Italian Serie A
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L1-3agg vs Bayern)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1997/98)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 22
Lyon (FRA)
League phase position: 6
Round of 16: 7-1agg vs FCSB
League phase record: W4 D3 L1 F16 A8
How they qualified: Sixth in French Ligue 1
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2016/17)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 53
Manchester United (ENG)
League phase position: 3
Round of 16: 5-2agg vs Real Sociedad
League phase record: W5 D3 L0 F16 A9
How they qualified: English FA Cup winners
Last season: Champions League group stage
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2016/17)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 14
Rangers (SCO)
League phase position: 8
Round of 16: 3-3agg, 3-2pens vs Fenerbahçe
League phase record: W4 D2 L2 F16 A10
How they qualified: Champions League third qualifying round (L1-3agg vs Dynamo Kyiv)
Last season: Champions League play-offs, Europa League round of 16 (L2-3 vs Benfica)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2007/08, 2021/22)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 27
Tottenham (ENG)
League phase position: 4
Round of 16: 3-2agg vs AZ Alkmaar
League phase record: W5 D2 L1 F17 A9
How they qualified: Fifth in English Premier League
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1971/72, 1983/84)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 33
UEFA coefficient rankings taken at the conclusion of the round of 16.