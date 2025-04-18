Europa League: Meet the last four

Thirty-six teams lined up on the start line for the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League proper, and this number has been whittled down to four following the conclusion of the quarter-finals.

UEFA.com profiles the remaining contenders.

Semi-final ties Tottenham vs Bodø/Glimt

Athletic Club vs Manchester United

League phase position: 2

Quarter-finals: 2-0 agg vs Rangers

Round of 16: 4-3 agg vs Roma

League phase record: W6 D1 L1 F15 A7﻿

How they qualified: Fifth in Spanish Liga

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1976/77, 2011/12)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 75

Simon Hart, UEFA.com Athletic Club reporter: "Road to Bilbao" runs the final tagline and for Athletic Club the dream of playing the final in their home stadium, is now just one step away. The 3-1 last-16 home victory against Roma, overturning a 2-1 first-leg loss, showed how impressively they tap into the passion of the noisy San Mamés – and in Nico Williams they have a brilliant talent who can deliver in the big moments.

Highlights: Athletic Club 2-0 Rangers

League phase position: 9

Quarter-finals: 5-5 agg, 3-2 pens vs Lazio

Round of 16: 4-2 agg vs Olympiacos

KO play-offs: 6-4 agg, aet vs Twente

League phase record: W4 D2 L2 F14 A11﻿

How they qualified: Champions League qualifying play-offs (2-3 agg vs Crvena Zvezda)

Last season: Conference League knockout phase play-offs (2-3 agg vs Ajax)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 43

Reporter view to follow.

League phase position: 3

Quarter-finals: 7-6 agg aet vs Lyon

Round of 16: 5-2 agg vs Real Sociedad

League phase record: W5 D3 L0 F16 A9﻿

How they qualified: English FA Cup winners

Last season: Champions League group stage

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2016/17)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 12

Steve Bates, UEFA.com Manchester United reporter: United have made it to the semi-finals unbeaten, but the manner of their stunning extra-time comeback against Lyon shows just how badly Ruben Amorim's side want this trophy. The league phase was a slow burn, with early draws against Twente, Porto and Fenerbahçe, but since then they have largely looked calm and assured. In captain Bruno Fernandes they have an inspirational leader with a burning desire to repeat the club's 2017 triumph.

League phase position: 4

Quarter-finals: 2-1 agg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Round of 16: 3-2 agg vs AZ Alkmaar

League phase record: W5 D2 L1 F17 A9﻿

How they qualified: Fifth in English Premier League

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1971/72, 1983/84)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 32

Mark Pettit, UEFA.com Tottenham reporter: Spurs made a blistering start to the league phase, winning their first three games, but results dipped as the number of injuries rose; it took January victories against Hoffenheim and Elfsborg to seal a top-eight berth. Ange Postecoglou's main focus is now Europe and, with the squad in healthier shape and the round of 16 and quarter-finals successfully negotiated, hopes of a first European trophy since 1984 are on the rise.

UEFA coefficient rankings taken at the conclusion of the quarter-finals.