Meet the teams through to the Europa League knockout phase

Thursday, February 13, 2025

All you need to know about the 24 teams remaining in the competition following the 2024/25 league phase.

The Europa League round of 16 and knockout phase play-off contenders

The 24 teams to compete in the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League knockout phase have been decided. UEFA.com profiles all the contenders.

Knockout phase at a glance

Through to round of 16
Athletic Club, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lazio, Lyon, Manchester United, Olympiacos, Rangers, Tottenham

Knockout phase play-off ties
13 & 20 February
Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad
Fenerbahçe vs Anderlecht
Ferencváros vs Viktoria Plzeň
Union SG vs Ajax
AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray
Porto vs Roma
Twente vs Bodø/Glimt
PAOK vs FCSB

Round of 16

Athletic Club (ESP)

League phase position: 2
How they qualified: Fifth in Spanish La Liga
League phase record: W6 D1 L1 F15 A7﻿
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1976/77, 2011/12)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 94

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

League phase position: 5
How they qualified: Sixth in German Bundesliga
League phase record: W5 D1 L2 F14 A10﻿
Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L3-4agg vs Union SG)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1979/80, 2021/22)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 29

Highlights: Roma 2-0 Frankfurt

Lazio (ITA)

League phase position: 1
How they qualified: Seventh in Italian Serie A
League phase record: W6 D1 L1 F17 A5
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L1-3agg vs Bayern)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1997/98)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 27

Lyon (FRA)

League phase position: 6
How they qualified: Sixth in French Ligue 1
League phase record: W4 D3 L1 F16 A8﻿
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2016/17)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 64

Manchester United (ENG)

League phase position: 3
How they qualified: English FA Cup winners
League phase record: W5 D3 L0 F16 A9﻿
Last season: Champions League group stage
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2016/17)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 15

Highlights: FCSB 0-2 Man Utd

Olympiacos (GRE)

League phase position: 7
How they qualified: Conference League winners
League phase record: W4 D3 L1 F9 A3﻿
Last season: Group stage, Conference League winners (W1-0 vs Fiorentina)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17, 2019/20, 2020/21)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 41

Rangers (SCO)

League phase position: 8
How they qualified: Champions League third qualifying round (L1-3agg vs Dynamo Kyiv)
League phase record: W4 D2 L2 F16 A﻿10
Last season: Champions League play-offs, Europa League round of 16 (L2-3 vs Benfica)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2007/08, 2021/22)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 30

Tottenham (ENG)

League phase position: 4
How they qualified: Fifth in English Premier League
League phase record: W5 D2 L1 F17 A9﻿
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1971/72, 1983/84)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 39

Highlights: Tottenham 3-0 Elfsborg

Knockout phase play-offs

Ajax (NED)

League phase position: 12
KO play-off opponents: Union SG
How they qualified: Play-offs (W7-1agg vs Jagiellonia)
League phase record: W4 D1 L3 F16 A8﻿
Last season: Group stage, Conference League round of 16 (L0-4agg vs Aston Villa)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1991/92)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 28

Anderlecht (BEL)

League phase position: 10
KO play-off opponents: Fenerbahçe
How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs Dinamo-Minsk)
League phase record: W4 D2 L2 F14 A12﻿
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1982/83)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 72

Highlights: Anderlecht 3-4 Hoffenheim

AZ Alkmaar (NED)

League phase position: 19
KO play-off opponents: Galatasaray
How they qualified: Fourth in Dutch Eredivisie
League phase record: W3 D2 L3 F13 A13﻿
Last season: Conference League group stage
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1980/81)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 40

Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

League phase position: 9
KO play-off opponents: Twente
How they qualified: Champions League play-offs (L2-3agg vs Crvena Zvezda)
League phase record: W4 D2 L2 F14 A11﻿
Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L2-3agg vs Ajax)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2022/23)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 55

FCSB (ROU)

League phase position: 11
KO play-off opponents: PAOK
How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-1agg vs LASK)
League phase record: W4 D2 L2 F10 A9﻿
Last season: Conference League third qualifying round (L0-2agg vs Nordsjælland)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2005/06)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 91

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

League phase position: 24
KO play-off opponents: Anderlecht
How they qualified: Champions League third qualifying round (L2-3agg vs Lille)﻿
League phase record: W2 D4 L2 F9 A11﻿
Last season: Conference League quarter-finals (D3-3agg vs Olympiacos, L2-3 on pens)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2012/13)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 46

Highlights: Midtjylland 2-2 Fenerbahçe

Ferencváros (HUN)

League phase position: 17
KO play-off opponents: Viktoria Plzeň
How they qualified: Play-offs (D1-1agg vs Borac, W3-2 on pens)
League phase record: W4 D0 L4 F15 A15﻿
Last season: Champions League first qualifying round, Conference League knockout round play-offs (L0-2agg vs Olympiacos)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1971/72)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 57

Galatasaray (TUR)

League phase position: 14
KO play-off opponents: AZ Alkmaar
How they qualified: Champions League play-offs (L2-4agg vs Young Boys)
League phase record: W3 D4 L1 F19 A16﻿
Last season: Champions League group stage, Europa League knockout round play-offs (L4-6agg vs Sparta Praha)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1999/2000)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 58

Midtjylland (DEN)

League phase position: 20
KO play-off opponents: Real Sociedad
How they qualified: Champions League play-offs (L3-4agg vs Slovan Bratislava)
League phase record: W3 D2 L3 F9 A9﻿
Last season: Conference League play-offs (D4-4agg vs Legia, L5-6 on pens)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2015/16), Knockout round play-offs (2022/23)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 65

Highlights: Midtjylland 2-2 Fenerbahçe

PAOK (GRE)

League phase position: 22
KO play-off opponents: FCSB
How they qualified: Play-offs (W6-0agg vs Shamrock Rovers)
League phase record: W3 D1 L4 F12 A10﻿
Last season: Conference League quarter-finals (L0-3agg vs Club Brugge)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (1982/83, 1983/84, 1991/92, 1997/98, 2000/01, 2001/02, 2002/03, 2010/11, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2016/17)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 48

Porto (POR)

League phase position: 18
KO play-off opponents: Roma
How they qualified: Third in Portuguese Primeira Liga
League phase record: W3 D2 L3 F13 A11﻿
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (D1-1agg vs Arsenal, L2-4 on pens)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2002/03, 2010/11)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 19

Real Sociedad (ESP)

League phase position: 13
KO play-off opponents: Midtjylland
How they qualified: Sixth in Spanish La Liga
League phase record: W4 D1 L3 F13 A9﻿
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L1-4agg vs Paris)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1988/89)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 32

Roma (ITA)

League phase position: 15
KO play-off opponents: Porto
How they qualified: Sixth in Italian Serie A
League phase record: W3 D3 L2 F10 A6﻿
Last season: Semi-finals (L2-4agg vs Leverkusen)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1990/91, 2022/23)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 7

Highlights: Roma 2-0 Frankfurt

Twente (NED)

League phase position: 23
KO play-off opponents: Bodø/Glimt
How they qualified: Champions League third qualifying round (L4-5agg vs Salzburg)
League phase record: W2 D4 L2 F8 A9﻿
Last season: Conference League play-offs (L1-6agg vs Fenerbahçe)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1974/75)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 118

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)

League phase position: 21
KO play-off opponents: Ajax
How they qualified: Champions League third qualifying round (L1-4agg vs Slavia Praha)
League phase record: W3 D2 L3 F8 A8﻿
Last season: Group stage, Conference League round of 16 (L1-3agg vs Fenerbahçe)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (2022/23)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 60

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

League phase position: 16
KO play-off opponents: Ferencváros
How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs Hearts)
League phase record: W3 D3 L2 F13 A12﻿
Last season: Conference League quarter-finals (L0-2agg vs Fiorentina)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League: Round of 16 (2012/13, 2013/14, 2017/18)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 59

UEFA coefficient rankings as of end of the 2024/25 league phase.

