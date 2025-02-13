Meet the teams through to the Europa League knockout phase

The 24 teams to compete in the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League knockout phase have been decided. UEFA.com profiles all the contenders.

Knockout phase at a glance Through to round of 16

Athletic Club, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lazio, Lyon, Manchester United, Olympiacos, Rangers, Tottenham Knockout phase play-off ties

13 & 20 February

Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad

Fenerbahçe vs Anderlecht

Ferencváros vs Viktoria Plzeň

Union SG vs Ajax

AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray

Porto vs Roma

Twente vs Bodø/Glimt

PAOK vs FCSB

Round of 16

League phase position: 2

How they qualified: Fifth in Spanish La Liga

League phase record: W6 D1 L1 F15 A7﻿

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1976/77, 2011/12)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 94

League phase position: 5

How they qualified: Sixth in German Bundesliga

League phase record: W5 D1 L2 F14 A10﻿

Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L3-4agg vs Union SG)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1979/80, 2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 29

League phase position: 1

How they qualified: Seventh in Italian Serie A

League phase record: W6 D1 L1 F17 A5

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L1-3agg vs Bayern)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1997/98)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 27

League phase position: 6

How they qualified: Sixth in French Ligue 1

League phase record: W4 D3 L1 F16 A8﻿

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2016/17)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 64

League phase position: 3

How they qualified: English FA Cup winners

League phase record: W5 D3 L0 F16 A9﻿

Last season: Champions League group stage

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2016/17)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 15

League phase position: 7

How they qualified: Conference League winners

League phase record: W4 D3 L1 F9 A3﻿

Last season: Group stage, Conference League winners (W1-0 vs Fiorentina)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17, 2019/20, 2020/21)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 41

League phase position: 8

How they qualified: Champions League third qualifying round (L1-3agg vs Dynamo Kyiv)

League phase record: W4 D2 L2 F16 A﻿10

Last season: Champions League play-offs, Europa League round of 16 (L2-3 vs Benfica)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2007/08, 2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 30

League phase position: 4

How they qualified: Fifth in English Premier League

League phase record: W5 D2 L1 F17 A9﻿

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1971/72, 1983/84)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 39

Knockout phase play-offs

League phase position: 12

KO play-off opponents: Union SG

How they qualified: Play-offs (W7-1agg vs Jagiellonia)

League phase record: W4 D1 L3 F16 A8﻿

Last season: Group stage, Conference League round of 16 (L0-4agg vs Aston Villa)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1991/92)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 28

League phase position: 10

KO play-off opponents: Fenerbahçe

How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs Dinamo-Minsk)

League phase record: W4 D2 L2 F14 A12﻿

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1982/83)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 72

League phase position: 19

KO play-off opponents: Galatasaray

How they qualified: Fourth in Dutch Eredivisie

League phase record: W3 D2 L3 F13 A13﻿

Last season: Conference League group stage

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1980/81)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 40

League phase position: 9

KO play-off opponents: Twente

How they qualified: Champions League play-offs (L2-3agg vs Crvena Zvezda)

League phase record: W4 D2 L2 F14 A11﻿

Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L2-3agg vs Ajax)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 55

League phase position: 11

KO play-off opponents: PAOK

How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-1agg vs LASK)

League phase record: W4 D2 L2 F10 A9﻿

Last season: Conference League third qualifying round (L0-2agg vs Nordsjælland)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2005/06)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 91

League phase position: 24

KO play-off opponents: Anderlecht

How they qualified: Champions League third qualifying round (L2-3agg vs Lille)﻿

League phase record: W2 D4 L2 F9 A11﻿

Last season: Conference League quarter-finals (D3-3agg vs Olympiacos, L2-3 on pens)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2012/13)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 46

League phase position: 17

KO play-off opponents: Viktoria Plzeň

How they qualified: Play-offs (D1-1agg vs Borac, W3-2 on pens)

League phase record: W4 D0 L4 F15 A15﻿

Last season: Champions League first qualifying round, Conference League knockout round play-offs (L0-2agg vs Olympiacos)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1971/72)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 57

League phase position: 14

KO play-off opponents: AZ Alkmaar

How they qualified: Champions League play-offs (L2-4agg vs Young Boys)

League phase record: W3 D4 L1 F19 A16﻿

Last season: Champions League group stage, Europa League knockout round play-offs (L4-6agg vs Sparta Praha)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1999/2000)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 58

League phase position: 20

KO play-off opponents: Real Sociedad

How they qualified: Champions League play-offs (L3-4agg vs Slovan Bratislava)

League phase record: W3 D2 L3 F9 A9﻿

Last season: Conference League play-offs (D4-4agg vs Legia, L5-6 on pens)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2015/16), Knockout round play-offs (2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 65

League phase position: 22

KO play-off opponents: FCSB

How they qualified: Play-offs (W6-0agg vs Shamrock Rovers)

League phase record: W3 D1 L4 F12 A10﻿

Last season: Conference League quarter-finals (L0-3agg vs Club Brugge)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (1982/83, 1983/84, 1991/92, 1997/98, 2000/01, 2001/02, 2002/03, 2010/11, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2016/17)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 48

League phase position: 18

KO play-off opponents: Roma

How they qualified: Third in Portuguese Primeira Liga

League phase record: W3 D2 L3 F13 A11﻿

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (D1-1agg vs Arsenal, L2-4 on pens)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2002/03, 2010/11)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 19

League phase position: 13

KO play-off opponents: Midtjylland

How they qualified: Sixth in Spanish La Liga

League phase record: W4 D1 L3 F13 A9﻿

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L1-4agg vs Paris)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1988/89)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 32

League phase position: 15

KO play-off opponents: Porto

How they qualified: Sixth in Italian Serie A

League phase record: W3 D3 L2 F10 A6﻿

Last season: Semi-finals (L2-4agg vs Leverkusen)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1990/91, 2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 7

League phase position: 23

KO play-off opponents: Bodø/Glimt

How they qualified: Champions League third qualifying round (L4-5agg vs Salzburg)

League phase record: W2 D4 L2 F8 A9﻿

Last season: Conference League play-offs (L1-6agg vs Fenerbahçe)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1974/75)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 118

League phase position: 21

KO play-off opponents: Ajax

How they qualified: Champions League third qualifying round (L1-4agg vs Slavia Praha)

League phase record: W3 D2 L3 F8 A8﻿

Last season: Group stage, Conference League round of 16 (L1-3agg vs Fenerbahçe)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 60

League phase position: 16

KO play-off opponents: Ferencváros

How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs Hearts)

League phase record: W3 D3 L2 F13 A12﻿

Last season: Conference League quarter-finals (L0-2agg vs Fiorentina)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League: Round of 16 (2012/13, 2013/14, 2017/18)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 59

UEFA coefficient rankings as of end of the 2024/25 league phase.