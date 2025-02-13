2024/25 Europa League best league phase games: Which was your favourite?

The inaugural league phase of the UEFA Europa League has more than lived up to expectations, with plenty of excitement throughout and a race to finish in the qualification spots that went right down to the wire.

Have a look through UEFA.com's selection of the best games and choose your favourite.

Bodø/Glimt weathered late Porto pressure to make a winning start to their Europa League campaign on Matchday 1. The visitors took an early lead through Samu, but their Norwegian hosts reacted strongly, turning it into a 2-1 half-time advantage after well-worked goals from Kasper Høgh and Jens Petter Hauge.

The contest seemed to swing in the Portuguese side's favour when Isak Dybvik Määttä collected a second yellow after the break, but Bodø/Glimt extended their lead soon after, Hauge claiming his second. Deniz Gül reduced the deficit in the 90th minute, but the hosts held on for an impressive win. "We found a strong, organised and fast opponent coming towards our goal," admitted Porto coach Vítor Bruno.

Highlights: Bodø/Glimt 3-2 Porto

Porto were popular with the neutrals again on Matchday 2, splitting the points in a six-goal thriller at the Estádio do Dragão. Harry Maguire's added-time header saved Manchester United after they ceded a two-goal lead – Brazilian forward Pepê and Spanish striker Samu cancelling out early efforts from Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Højlund before Samu's second handed Porto the lead.

The dismissal of Bruno Fernandes in the 81st minute made things even more difficult for United, but substitute Maguire rose highest to convert a late corner and rescue his side. "It's a good point gained from that situation," the 31-year-old said. "It was fantastic to come on at the end and salvage a point for my team."

Highlights: Porto 3-3 Man Utd

A valiant Elfsborg performance on Matchday 3 went unrewarded as Galatasaray edged a seven-goal thriller in Istanbul. The hosts led 3-0 at the break thanks to strikes from Mauro Icardi and Barış Alper Yılmaz either side of an Isak Pettersson own goal, but a second-half fightback from the Swedish side ensured a nervy ending. "We forced Galatasaray into mistakes," coach Oscar Hiljemark said of the resurgence. "We identified their weaknesses and scored three goals."

Niklas Hult applied the finishing touch to a sweeping team move in the 52nd minute before Michael Baidoo converted from the penalty spot to bring Elfsborg within one goal of levelling. However, after Yunus Akgün restored some breathing space in the 83rd minute, Johan Larsson's stoppage-time finish was not enough to earn a point for the visitors.

Highlights: Galatasaray 4-3 Elfsborg

Another high-scoring encounter in Istanbul next time out caught the eye, Galatasaray emerging narrow victors in a game that truly had it all. The tone for a thrilling evening was quickly set – Yunus Akgün powering a half-volley into the far top corner from outside the box in the sixth minute, before 19-year-old Tottenham forward Will Lankshear responded with his first senior goal.

Two Victor Osimhen finishes gave the hosts a half-time lead, and Lankshear was dismissed after the break to make matters worse for the trailing side. Though substitute Dominic Solanke reduced the deficit to one goal, Spurs ultimately fell to their first defeat of the campaign. "This was an important evening for Turkish football," said Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk. "We showed what we can do against a quality English team."

Highlights: Galatasaray 3-2 Tottenham

Ruben Amorim's Red Devils delivered a thrilling win on his Old Trafford debut on Matchday 5 to mark the Portuguese manager's first Europa League outing with his new club. Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring within a minute, finishing into an empty net after Rasmus Højlund had dispossessed Bodø/Glimt goalkeeper Nikita Haikin.

The Norwegian side bounced back, taking a 23rd-minute lead after Philip Zinckernagel added to Håkon Evjen's sublime finish, but Højlund levelled the scores with a deft control and precise volley on the brink of half-time, before sliding in to convert a decisive third after the break. "It was a real ride. We started well but then conceded from two transitions," said Amorim. "I liked the way the players continued to play our game regardless."

Highlights: Man Utd 3-2 Bodø/Glimt

Lyon edged a rip-roaring contest in France on a night when both sides confirmed their places in the knockout phase with two games to spare. It was the visitors who struck first in a topsy-turvy contest, Ansgar Knauff coolly volleying in as Frankfurt looked to maintain their unbeaten record in the league phase.

Rayan Cherki equalised just nine minutes later, and in the second half Malick Fofana completed the comeback with a placed finish before Ernest Nuamah bent in a brilliant third. Omar Marmoush set up a thrilling finale by beating the offside trap and slotting in five minutes from the end, but Lyon held on for their fourth victory of the league phase, while results elsewhere ensured Frankfurt joined them in securing a top-24 finish despite the loss.

Highlights: Lyon 3-2 Frankfurt

Leandro Andrade battled through to put the hosts in front inside 60 seconds, but the scene was set for a ping-pong affair after seven minutes when Adrian Şut headed FCSB level. Joyskim Dawa redirected a Qarabağ cross past his own keeper to restore the hosts' advantage, but it was level by the break, David Miculescu rattling in at the far post after a corner.

FCSB captain Şut then settled the tie with another header from a corner, once more celebrating with a gesture in honour of his father, who died last year. "I think I managed to make him proud once again," he said. The result, meanwhile, confirmed FCSB's place in the next phase of the competition ahead of a Matchday 8 meeting with Manchester United. "We are happy to be here, to be in this position," added Şut. "We are proud of ourselves."

Highlights: Qarabağ 2-3 FCSB

"We were hoping to qualify for the play-offs," said Hoffenheim forward Max Moerstedt after this Matchday 8 thriller in Brussels. "That didn't happen, but we had a great game." With Anderlecht already sure of qualification, the Belgian side's dream of direct passage to the round of 16 looked to be on after Luis Vázquez gave them an 18th-minute lead, but an own goal levelled matters at the break.

Tom Bischof, David Mokwa and Adam Hložek then struck to put Hoffenheim 4-1 up with 25 minutes to go, and though Keisuke Goto and Ludwig Augustinsson reduced the deficit, the goal that would have moved Anderlecht into the top eight remained elusive. "We threw away a very good campaign in ten minutes," fumed coach David Hubert. Captain Yari Verschaeren added: "I am proud of the way we came back, but it is an incredibly bitter defeat."

Highlights: Anderlecht 3-4 Hoffenheim



