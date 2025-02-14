UEFA Europa League knockout phase play-off second legs: What to look out for

Roma and Porto go again, Galatasaray have a mountain to climb and Bodø/Glimt are hoping the Norwegian winter can help them to turn the tables in the UEFA Europa League knockout phase play-off deciders.

We pick out some key talking points ahead of the second legs.

20 February

Early games (18:45 CET)

Roma vs Porto (agg: 1-1)

Bodø/Glimt vs Twente (agg: 1-2)

FCSB vs PAOK (agg: 2-1)

Galatasaray vs AZ Alkmaar (agg: 1-4)

Late games (21:00 CET)

Ajax vs Union SG (agg: 2-0)

Viktoria Plzeň vs Ferencváros (agg: 0-1)

Real Sociedad vs Midtjylland (agg: 2-1)

Anderlecht vs Fenerbahçe (agg: 0-3)

Who is through to the round of 16? Athletic Club (ESP)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

Lazio (ITA)

Lyon (FRA)

Manchester United (ENG)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Rangers (SCO)

Tottenham (ENG)

Standout fixtures

Roma and Porto are both having complicated campaigns and Europa League success would provide a welcome boost. A 1-1 draw in the first leg is a better result on paper for the Giallorossi, who had Bryan Cristante sent off, but coach Claudio Ranieri felt "Roma were better and deserved to win". Goalscorer Zeki Çelik told UEFA.com his side needed to be sharper in the second leg, saying: "We have to be more aggressive and careful with quick attacks and counterattacks because that's how we conceded."

Having started the year with four straight defeats, Porto's form has improved since the arrival of Argentinian coach Martin Anselmi, though the Roma game was their fourth draw in five matches since late January. Anselmi felt his side were too respectful to Roma in the first half of the first leg, but looked something like their best selves in the latter stages. Goalscorer Francisco Moura predicted "another difficult game" at the Stadio Olimpico, but Anselmi said his side should be confident: "We have to go to Rome and do our job."

Did you know?

Roma have won just once in seven meetings with Porto (D3 L3), 2-1 at home in the 2018/19 Champions League round of 16. They lost the return leg 3-1 after extra time.

Sven Mijnans' spectacular free-kick, and the 51st-minute dismissal of Kaan Ayhan, inspired AZ to a 4-1 first-leg win against Galatasaray, but Cimbom have the firepower to respond having scored three or more in six of their last seven European home games. They will also have striker Victor Osimhen back from suspension and coach Okan Buruk is hoping for a dramatic comeback, saying: "We will believe that we can do it."

Only Ajax have conceded fewer goals than AZ in the Eredivisie, but they have been less resilient in the Europa League. Notably, they were 3-0 behind at half-time in their last European away game at Ferencváros, but the game ended 4-3. "You never know if 4-1 is enough," admitted coach Maarten Martens after the first leg. The Dutch side can take some comfort in their record in Türkiye (W1 D2) and the fact that Galatasaray have conceded at least once in their last 21 European games.

Did you know?

With 20 goals, Galatasaray are the top scorers in this season's Europa League, although AZ are third in the rankings with 17.

Bodø/Glimt come into this decider 2-1 down and in deep pre-season with the new Eliteserien campaign not kicking off until 29 March. A late penalty denied them a draw at Twente, but the Norwegian champions are resilient. "We will take a deep breath and come back strong," said coach Kjetil Knutsen, winger Jens Petter Hauge adding: "We can beat anyone at Aspmyra and Twente are no exception."

Overcoming the Enschede side is no easy task; Twente have not lost away in Europe since the start of the league phase (W1 D3), and while weather conditions inside the Arctic Circle can be challenging for visiting teams, Joseph Oosting's side went to similarly chilly Sweden in late January and won 3-2 at Malmö. Oosting felt a 2-1 win in the first leg against Bodø/Glimt was the least his side deserved but is not unduly concerned. "We're ahead," he explained. "That makes for more pleasant football [in the second leg], but we're still only halfway there."

Did you know?

Bodø/Glimt have won six of their seven European home games this season, with Qarabağ (2-1) the only visiting side to leave Aspmyra with a victory.

Plus

Viktoria Plzeň have not scored in six knockout phase matches as they welcome Ferencváros 1-0 down, but will hope the return of their tall, prolific forward Rafiu Durosinmi after a 16-month injury absence can help them progress.

Fenerbahçe are looking to avoid disaster as they take a 3-0 lead to Anderlecht, with defender Mert Müldür urging José Mourinho's side to keep their wits about them: "We have a very big advantage but we have to remain focused – it is not over yet."

Ajax are 2-0 up as they welcome Union SG, but the Belgian side's coach Sébastien Pocognoli has not abandoned hope. "We have 90 minutes to go, so nothing is lost yet," he explained. "But I have to be realistic – we will need to be perfect."