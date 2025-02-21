Europa League bracket predictor: Guess your way to glory

Now that the UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw has taken place, you can have a go at predicting the winner of every game between now and the end of the season.

Pick your bracket

The UEFA Europa League bracket predictor allows you to guess the outcome of every remaining fixture and plot your way to the final in Bilbao.

What's more, anyone who makes their predictions before the round of 16 kicks off on 6 March will be entered into a Final raffle. One lucky winner will scoop the top prize of two tickets for the 2025 final along with flights and accommodation, while there are also other great prizes such as shirts and official match balls up for grabs.

Plus, whoever manages to create the perfect bracket (or whoever tops the leaderboard come the end of the season) will win two tickets for the 2026 final in Istanbul along with flights and accommodation.

Don't forget to download your predictions as a shareable image to challenge your friends!