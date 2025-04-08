Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Eintracht Frankfurt travel to north London for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie with Tottenham.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 10 April (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

What: Europa League quarter-final first leg

Next: Quarter-final second leg, Thursday 17 April (21:00 CET)﻿

What do you need to know?

Amid a disappointing campaign domestically, Tottenham have been saving their best performances for Europe, progressing to this stage for the first time since 2013. Their last semi-final appearance came en route to winning the 1983/84 UEFA Cup, and Ange Postecoglou's side will aim to put themselves in a strong position to reach the final four once more with a first-leg victory.

2022 winners Frankfurt, though, will be stern opposition, with the Bundesliga team comfortably beating Ajax 6-2 on aggregate in the round of 16 after finishing one point below Spurs in fifth place in the league phase. The likes of Hugo Ekitiké, Jean-Matteo Bahoya and the experienced Mario Götze have the ability to trouble any defence, so Dino Toppmöller's men should be full of confidence heading to the English capital.

Highlights: Tottenham 3-1 AZ Alkmaar

Possible line-ups

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Maddison, Bentancur, Bergvall; Johnson, Solanke, Son

Doubtful: None

Out: Danso (hamstring), Drăgușin (knee), Kulusevski (foot)

Misses next match if booked: Bergvall, Bissouma, Kulusevski

Frankfurt: Santos; Kristensen, Koch, Tuta, Theate; Skhiri, Larsson; Collins, Götze, Bahoya; Ekitiké

Doubtful: Knauff (knee), Wahi (knee)

Out: Chandler (thigh), Matanović (foot), Trapp (shin)

Misses next match if booked: Ekitiké, Koch, Nkounkou, Skhiri

Highlights: Frankfurt 4-1 Ajax

Form guide

Tottenham

Form: WLLWDL

Latest: Tottenham 3-1 Southampton, Premier League, 06/04

Frankfurt

Form: LWWWLW

Latest: Bremen 2-0 Frankfurt, Bundesliga, 05/04

Form includes all competitive games in the 2024/25 season; the most recent result is listed first. For statistical purposes, penalty shoot-outs do not count towards results.

Expert prediction

Alex Milne, match reporter: Tottenham's season now effectively hinges on these two games against Frankfurt. Their recent European home form offers reason for quiet optimism in this encounter, with Spurs on an unbeaten run of 18 games in north London (W15 D3) which stretches back to the 2019/20 Champions League. Frankfurt, though, are arguably one of the toughest prospects they will have faced in that sequence, and you'd be hard pressed to pick a favourite for this first leg.

Jean-Matteo Bahoya: 'We're not scared at all'

What the coaches say

Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham coach: "We're through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, there's a great opportunity for us now and the players have deserved it. Home and away [against Frankfurt], they are going to be tough games as there's so much on the line with a Europa League semi-final place up for grabs."

