Lyon 2-2 Manchester United: Rayan Cherki earns Lyon last-gasp draw

Lyon earned a last-gasp 2-2 quarter-final first-leg draw with Man United, Rayan Cherki replying to Joshua Zirkzee's 88th-minute header after Thiago Almada's opener and a Leny Yoro equaliser before the break.

Key moments 23' Fernandes denied by Niakhaté block

26' Almada free-kick opens scoring

45+5' Yoro expertly glances visitors level

53' Substitute Lacazette lofts chance wide

64' Tolisso breaks free but lacks finish

79' Perri paws Garnacho strike over

88' Zirkzee powers in equaliser

90+5' Cherki ties game with last kick

Match in brief: Lyon level at the last

Thiago Almada's free-kick to put Lyon ahead UEFA via Getty Images

Having notched a hat-trick in the previous round, Bruno Fernandes threatened to score again during an even start at OL Stadium, where the United captain's fierce shot from inside the box was alertly blocked over the crossbar by Moussa Niakhaté.

Three minutes later, the centre-back's intervention looked even more valuable. Making his full debut in European competition, Thiago Almada opened his Europa League account when the midfielder's free-kick delivery from the left bounced beyond a crowd of players and reached the far corner of the net.

With half-time seconds away, United levelled courtesy of a quick-witted Leny Yoro header, the defender responding expertly when Manuel Ugarte's angled volley from the edge of the box reached him after goalkeeper Lucas Perri had punched away Fernandes' corner.

Leny Yoro showed sharp reflexes and athleticism to equalise for Manchester United Getty Images

Buoyed by their equaliser, United carried the momentum after the restart, only for Lyon to force a presentable chance when newly-introduced substitute Alexandre Lacazette – scorer of 27 career goals in the competition – was set up by a dazzling run from Georges Mikautadze, rolling his finish wide.

In an increasingly open contest, a beautiful interchange between the reliably creative Rayan Cherki and Lacazette gave Corentin Tolisso a clear sight of goal inside the box, although the midfielder could not match his clever footwork with a strike to trouble André Onana.

United, too, had excellent chances, most notably when Alejandro Garnacho's stabbed effort from Patrick Dorgu's inviting cross was turned over the target at precious little notice by Lucas Perri.

Another delivery – this time a typically pinpoint one from Fernandes – allowed Joshua Zirkzee to head in at the back post with two minutes remaining, but there was time for even later drama when Onana saved Mikautadze's shot and Cherki pounced to slot home the equaliser, ensuring the decider will start level after a tense, thrilling first leg.

As it happened: Lyon 2-2 Man Utd

Alex Clementson, reporting from OL Stadium

With the intensity levels dropping in the second half, United were presented with an opportunity to gain a foothold and they looked to have taken it when Zirkzee headed in. Cherki's added-time reply, though, means that both sides are poised to grasp a place in the semi-finals with both hands next week.



Reaction

Paulo Fonseca, Lyon coach: "I said to my players that I'm really proud of them, the courage they showed and how they played the game – imposing our game without being afraid of anything. We showed a lot of quality. For that, I'm happy with the team, with the players, but I'm not totally happy with the result. We can do better, but we cannot forget that we're playing against Man Utd, a team that's really efficient in attacking transitions. After what we showed here, we still have a chance."

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Lyon defender: "It was an exciting game to play in and an exciting game to watch, I imagine. We have mixed emotions as we feel we should have got more from the game, seeing as we controlled the majority of it. But these things happen in football. There are a few things we need to tweak, but we're confident we can make those changes ahead of next week."

Only one of United's last 62 European matches has finished goalless Getty Images

Ruben Amorim, United coach: "It was an entertaining game. We had some difficulty in the first half trying to press, because Lyon played in a different way. We tried to explain to the players how Lyon were playing. It was difficult for the players to adapt in the middle of the first half, but we adapted better in the second period. The second leg will be a different game. At home, our fans want us to press all the time, but this is a side that is really smart."

Leny Yoro, Manchester United defender: "[The timing of Lyon's second goal] is the worst moment to concede. 2-1 would have been a good result away, but now we have to win it at home. They're a good team with a good striker and we need to be ready for everything. I didn't even think about [my goal] – I just reacted and tried to put my head there. We defended really well and were compact, and we'll need that again at home. We need to keep our heads up. We didn't lose tonight and we can win at Old Trafford. Of course we can."

Key stats

All three of Lyon's home games against United have ended in draws (2-2 in the 2004/05 Champions League group stage, 1-1 in the 2007/08 round of 16 of the competition).

The Ligue 1 club have drawn eight of their last 11 European home matches against English opposition (W1 L2).

Lyon equalled the record for quarter-final appearances in the competition by a French club, matching Marseille’s total of five.

They are unbeaten in their last eight European matches (W4 D4) and have won 14 and drawn 12 of their last 29 at home (L3).

United remain the only unbeaten team in this season's competition (W6 D5) and are yet to lose in five meetings with OL (W2 D3).

The Premier League club have won 14 and drawn seven of their last 22 Europa League matches and are unbeaten in seven European away games (W2 D5).

They appeared in a record 28th European quarter-final tie, having been level in that respect with Liverpool.

Line-ups

Lyon: Perri; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhaté, Tagliafico; Tolisso, Akouokou (Lacazette 51), Veretout; Cherki, Mikautadze, Almada

Manchester United: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire (Lindelöf 83), Yoro; Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte (Mount 72), Dorgu; Fernandes, Højlund (Zirkzee 63), Garnacho (Mainoo 83)