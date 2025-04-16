Lazio vs Bodø/Glimt Europa League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Lazio host Bodø/Glimt in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 17 April (21:00 CET)

Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

What: Europa League quarter-final second leg

First leg result: Bodø/Glimt 2-0 Lazio

Next: Winners face Tottenham or Eintracht Frankfurt in semi-finals

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?



Two late Christos Mandas saves have ensured that Lazio still have plenty to play for as they welcome Bodø/Glimt for their quarter-final decider. Having been outplayed in the first leg, Marco Baroni is convinced that his side will be a different proposition at Stadio Olimpico.

Meanwhile, Kjetil Knutsen’s team have history to contend with as they aim to become the first Norwegian side to reach a UEFA men's club semi-final. They won their only previous UEFA quarter-final first leg – 2-1 against Lazio's neighbours Roma in the 2021/22 Conference League – only to crash to a 4-0 defeat at the Olimpico.

Highlights: Bodø/Glimt 2-0 Lazio

Possible line-ups

Lazio: Mandas; Lazzari, Gila, Romagnoli, Marušić; Rovella, Guendouzi; Isaksen, Pedro, Zaccagni; Castellanos

Out: Nuno Tavares (muscular), Patric (ankle)

Misses next match if booked: Patric, Romagnoli, Vecino, Zaccagni

Bodø/Glimt: Haikin; Sjøvold, Gundersen, Bjørtuft, Bjørkan; Evjen, Berg, Saltnes; Blomberg, Høgh, Hauge

Out: none

Misses next match if booked: Berg, Bjørkan, Evjen, Gundersen

Form guide

Lazio

Form: DLWDLD

Latest: Lazio 1-1 Roma, Serie A, 13/04,

Bodø/Glimt

Form: WWWWWL

Latest: Bodø/Glimt 2-0 Lazio, Europa League quarter-final first leg, 10/04

Expert prediction

Francesco Corda, match reporter: Lazio have a mountain to climb. The Norwegian champions have never reached a European semi-final, while the Biancocelesti have not managed it in 22 years. On a run of four wins and four clean sheets, the visitors are in excellent shape, but coach Baroni is hoping that the creativity of Mattia Zaccagni and Gustav Isaksen, along with Alessio Romagnoli's goals, can give Lazio a night to remember.

What the coaches say

Marco Baroni, Lazio coach: "I am certain that qualification is open and that the return match will be a different game. I am convinced of this and so are the lads. [Bodø/Glimt] are a fresh, brilliant team, but I am sure that things will balance themselves out at the Olimpico and we have a great chance of getting through. We will show absolute conviction."

Kjetil Knutsen, Bodø/Glimt coach: "I am incredibly pleased with a lot from our performance, but I do not think we should get carried away. We have a clear identity and an incredible strength within us. We should be happy with that."