Manchester United vs Lyon Europa League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Manchester United host Lyon in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 17 April (21:00 CET)

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

What: Europa League quarter-final second leg

First leg result: Lyon 2-2 Man United

Next: Winners face Rangers or Athletic Club in semi-finals

What do you need to know?



The scores are level as this tie heads for Old Trafford after Rayan Cherki’s added-time equaliser in the first leg. Lyon had led through Thiago Almada before Leny Yoro headed in on his return to France and Joshua Zirkzee converted Bruno Fernandes’ 88th-minute cross to seemingly seal the win – only for Cherki to poke in and leave the second leg finely poised.

Playing their 28th UEFA competition quarter-final, more than any other English team have managed, Man Utd will hope their European know-how can propel them through to the semis. Lyon, meanwhile, are aiming to end a losing streak of three against English clubs in two-legged UEFA competition ties.

Possible line-ups

Man United: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu; Fernandes, Højlund, Garnacho

Out: Amad (ankle), Collyer (leg), De Ligt (foot), Evans (muscular), Martínez (knee), Zirkzee (hamstring)

Misses next match if booked: Casemiro, De Ligt, Ugarte

Lyon: Perri; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhaté, Tagliafico; Tolisso, Akouokou, Veretout; Cherki, Mikautadze, Almada

Out: Fofana (knee), Nuamah (knee)

Misses next match if booked: Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Niakhaté, Tagliafico, Tolisso

Form guide

Man United

Form: LDDLWW

Latest: Newcastle 4-1 Man United, Premier League, 13/04

Lyon

Form: WDWLWW

Latest: Auxerre 1-3 Lyon, Ligue 1, 13/04

Expert prediction

Steve Bates, match reporter: This is Ruben Amorim's most important night of football since the Portuguese manager came to Old Trafford. United have thrived in this competition, remaining unbeaten so far, but with the Europa League offering hope of a Champions League place for next season, defeat here would be a huge blow. A thrilling night of balancing risk and reward is in prospect.

What the coaches say

Ruben Amorim, Man United coach: "I think it's 50/50. We have to be really smart in the next leg, because we are going to play at home with our fans, and they will give us energy. But at the same time, this Lyon team want to push us to have possession near our box, to have a lot of space to make transitions. So we'll need to play with our heart, but we have to think a lot during the game. It's a really difficult match, but again, we are playing with our fans and when we play at home, we play with one more player."

Paulo Fonseca, Lyon coach: "I said to my players [after the first leg] that I'm really proud of them, the courage they showed and how they played the game – imposing our game without being afraid of anything. We showed a lot of quality. For that, I'm happy with the team, with the players – but I’m not totally happy with the result. We've kept the second leg open. We know it’ll be really difficult but, after what we showed here, we still have a chance."