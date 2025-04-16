Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Europa League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Eintracht Frankfurt welcome Tottenham for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 17 April (21:00 CET)

Where: Frankfurt Stadion, Frankfurt am Main

What: Europa League quarter-final second leg

First leg result: Tottenham 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Next: Winners face Bodø/Glimt or Lazio in semi-finals

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?



Following an intriguing first-leg battle, Frankfurt have the home advantage in the return as they attempt to reach a third Europa League semi-finals in the last eight seasons. With an exciting blend of the youthful vigour of prospects like Hugo Ekitiké along with the experience of veteran Mario Götze, the Eagles will be confident of getting the job done.

Tottenham, however, dominated for large periods of the match in north London, and will feel frustrated at not having managed to clinch a winner. With little else left to play for this season, Spurs' campaign effectively hinges on this one match, as they attempt to continue their quest to win a first European title since the 1984 UEFA Cup.

Highlights: Tottenham 1-1 Frankfurt

Possible line-ups

Frankfurt: Kauã Santos; Kristensen, Tuta, Koch, Theate; Skhiri, Larsson; Brown, Götze, Bahoya; Ekitiké

Out: Chandler (thigh), Trapp (leg)﻿

Misses next match if booked: Ekitiké, Koch, Kristensen, Nkounkou, Skhiri

Tottenham: Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Son

Out: Danso (hamstring)

Misses next match if booked: Bergvall, Bissouma, Kulusevski

Form guide

Frankfurt

Form: WDLWWW

Latest: Frankfurt 3-0 Heidenheim, Bundesliga, 13/04

Tottenham

Form: LDWLLW

Latest: Wolves 4-2 Tottenham, Premier League, 13/04

Expert prediction

James Thorogood, match reporter: After their famous night in Seville in 2022, Frankfurt fans are dreaming of another run to a Europa League final in Spain. Tottenham will have felt hard done by after the 1-1 first-leg draw in London and now have to show what they are made of. With a semi-final ticket at stake, the Eagles will be hoping their supporters can produce another rousing European night on home turf, where have not lost all season in the Europa League.

What the coaches say

Dino Toppmöller, Frankfurt coach: "The first leg met all my expectations. We knew the immense strength we were up against, but we coped quite well, especially at the beginning of the match, starting off strong with [Hugo] Ekitiké's goal. After that, we became a bit passive, possibly due to our desire to hold onto the lead. We've laid a solid foundation for the return leg at home with our fantastic supporters in the stadium."

Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham coach: "If we can repeat that [the first leg performance], and there's no reason we can't, we'll give ourselves a good chance. I really felt like we overwhelmed them with our football, with our running and with our press. It wasn't just the chances we created but the chances we almost created. We're going to have to go there and fight now to get what I thought we deserved tonight and that's what we'll try to do."