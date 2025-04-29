Athletic Club vs Manchester United Europa League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Athletic Club host Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 1 May (21:00 CET)

Where: Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao

What: Europa League semi-final first leg

Next: Semi-final second leg, Thursday 8 May (21:00 CET)﻿

What do you need to know?

Nico Williams scored his fifth goal of the Europa League campaign as Athletic Club overcame stubborn Rangers resistance to reach the semi-finals, but the EURO-winning winger was quick to look ahead. "I hope we can reach that final," the 22-year-old said. "The team is doing everything necessary to get to that potential final." With the decider being staged at San Mamés Stadium, Athletic Club fans will certainly share those final dreams – and will also have fond memories of previous encounters with semi-final opponents Manchester United, Athletic having seen off the Red Devils in the Europa League round of 16 in 2012.

United emerged on the winning side of the first nine-goal game in Europa League history to make the semis after Harry Maguire's header completed a stunning extra-time turnaround against Lyon. "The sounds of the stadium were the best ever," said manager Ruben Amorim. "Some people collect shirts or scarves, but I want to keep that sound." Amorim will hope that never-say-die attitude persists as his team seek to redeem a disappointing domestic campaign with European silverware. "We have time to make something special of this season," the Portuguese coach insisted.

Possible line-ups

Athletic Club: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Vivian, Yeray Álvarez, Berchiche; Jauregizar, De Galarreta; Iñaki Williams, Berenguer, Nico Williams; Sannadi

Man Utd: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu; Garnacho, Højlund, Fernandes

Form guide

Athletic Club

Form: WLWWDD

Latest: Athletic Club 1-0 Las Palmas, La Liga, 23/04

Man Utd

Form: DLWLDD

Latest: Bournemouth 1-1 Manchester United, Premier League, 27/04

Form includes all competitive games in the 2024/25 season; the most recent result is listed first. For statistical purposes, penalty shoot-outs do not count towards results.

Reporter's view

Andrea De Ferrater, match reporter: 'The Cathedral' is set for a historic night as United visit San Mamés, with the Lions of Athletic Club just two games away from their dream of a home Europa League final. They will look to draw strength from the home supporters, and may need extra help from the stands as they aim to cover for the absence of the injured Oihan Sancet in midfield. United have doubts over Diego Dalot as they battle to keep the tie alive ahead of the Old Trafford return leg.

What the coaches say

Ernesto Valverde, Athletic Club coach: "It’s going to be a tough match, with the second leg away. They have the Europa League as a route to the Champions League. It changes our perspective a bit from what we've experienced, but we're going to play a strong match."

Ruben Amorim, Man Utd coach, on the dramatic quarter-final victory over Lyon: "I was watching the '99 documentary [of United's Champions League victory] to get some inspiration for this moment. It was a great night. The team were tired and you felt that during the game – and then, at 4-2, with one more player [for Lyon], you think it's over – but here, it's never over."