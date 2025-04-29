Tottenham vs Bodø/Glimt Europa League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Tottenham welcome Bodø/Glimt in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 1 May (21:00 CET)

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

What: Europa League semi-final first leg

Next: Semi-final second leg, Thursday 8 May (21:00 CET)﻿

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Bodø/Glimt's historic journey to the semi-finals has been a shock to many, but not Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou. "I don't think it's surprising," says the Australian, whose team won at Frankfurt to confirm their last-four slot. Postecoglou's respect is well-founded, the Norwegian outfit having roared to a 5-1 aggregate victory over his Celtic side in the Conference League knockout round play-offs in 2022, yet the 59-year-old has plenty of faith in his own squad. "The players believe in what we're doing and I'm so proud of them," he said at full time in Frankfurt.

Kjetil Knutsen was at the helm for that Bodø/Glimt win over Celtic and has his sights set on outmanoeuvring Postecoglou again to extend the Norwegian champions' campaign even further. The first side from Norway to reach a men's UEFA club competition semi-final, Bodø/Glimt squeezed past league phase table-toppers Lazio in the quarter-finals after a penalty shoot-out in which goalkeeper Nikita Haikin made two saves. "It's historic, not just for Bodø/Glimt but for Norway and the whole football region," the 29-year-old beamed. "We're very glad and we're really looking forward to the semi-final."

Possible line-ups

Tottenham: Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison; Kulusevski, Solanke, Tel

Bodø/Glimt: Haikin; Sjøvold, Bjørtuft, Gundersen, Bjørkan; Moe, Brunstad Fet, Saltnes; Blomberg, Høgh, Hauge

Form guide

Tottenham

Form: LLWLDW

Latest: Liverpool 5-1 Tottenham, Premier League, 27/04

Bodø/Glimt

Form: WWDLW﻿W

Latest: Bodø/Glimt 3-0 KFUM, Norwegian Premier Division, 27/04

Form includes all competitive games in the 2024/25 season; the most recent result is listed first. For statistical purposes, penalty shoot-outs do not count towards results.

Reporter's view

Mark Pettit, match reporter: Both sides were pushed to their limits in the quarter-finals but the resilience shown will leave each in high spirits ahead of this opening instalment. Ange Postecoglou's team will be expecting to put themselves in a promising position here in the first leg, mindful that Bodø/Glimt have lost all three knockout phase away games – and have key men Patrick Berg, Håkon Evjen and Andreas Helmersen suspended. However, if the Norwegian side can keep things tight in London, they will surely back themselves at their Aspmyra fortress for the return.

What the coaches say

Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham coach: "I have history with Bodø/Glimt. We played them when I was at Celtic. I think they have earned the right to be in the semi-final. It's not like they have had an easy ride. They are a very, very difficult opponent away from home. You just have to look at their record. I certainly won't underestimate them. I know them really well and I know the challenge we have to overcome."

Kjetil Knutsen, Bodø/Glimt coach: "I don't believe in miracles, I believe in our journey. The magic was with us. We played an extraordinary match [against Lazio in the quarter-final decider] and we're incredibly proud to be in the semi-finals."