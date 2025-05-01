Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Bodø/Glimt: Spurs earn first-leg win

Spurs will take a 3-1 advantage to Norway for next week's second leg after winning the first leg in north London.

Key moments 1' Johnson heads in after 39 seconds

34' Maddison scores second on counterattack

38' Haikin saves from Bentancur

45+1' Blomberg shoots over from close range

63' Solanke converts spot kick

83' Saltnes gets a goal back

Match in brief: Spurs get off to fast start

At the starting whistle, Bodø/Glimt made history by becoming the first Norwegian team to play in the semi-finals of a UEFA senior men’s club competition.

But it was Tottenham who got off to the ideal start by taking the lead after just 39 seconds with the fastest goal ever scored in a Europa League semi-final. Pedro Porro's cross found Richarlison, who was making only his second start since returning from injury, and the Brazilian nodded on to Brennan Johnson, who headed in from close range.

Brennan Johnson opens the scoring for Tottenham against Bodø/Glimt Getty Images

The hosts, on a 19-match unbeaten home run in Europe stretching back to the 2019/20 Champions League, doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark. Pedro Porro sent a long ball upfield from inside his own half, which James Maddison took down, controlled and struck in.

With half-time looming, Nikita Haikin, Bodø/Glimt's hero in their quarter-final penalty shootout success against Lazio, showcased his flexibility and strength in goal on the big stage once again, athletically palming away a shot from Rodrigo Bentancur, who had chested the ball and shot first time.

Moments before the interval, the visitors had their best chance of the half when Ole Didrik Blomberg met a cross from Hauge first time, but couldn't keep his shot down.

The hosts extended their advantage just after the hour-mark when Fredrik Sjøvold conceded a penalty for a foul on Cristian Romero, and Dominic Solanke coolly converted his spot kick to score his fourth of the campaign.

Dominic Solanke celebrates scoring a penalty for Tottenham against Bodø/Glimt UEFA via Getty Images

Tottenham pushed for a fourth goal, with Bodø/Glimt players making several key blocks, but it was Norwegian side who struck to reduce the deficit to two goals. Jeppe Jensen teed up Ulrik Saltnes, who showed deft footwork to twist his way through a sea of Tottenham shirts and fire in to get his side onto the scoresheet.

The result extended Tottenham's unbeaten run at home in the Europa League to 14 matches and they will take a two-goal cushion to Aspmyra next week, where their opponents have achieved six wins from their seven home fixtures in this season's competition.

As it happened: Tottenham 3-1 Bodø/Glimt

Mark Pettit, reporting from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham called the tune for most of this contest and were sitting in a commanding position at 3-0. But the late Saltnes goal gives the tie a different complexion, and Bodø/Glimt will back themselves against anyone to overturn a two-goal deficit at home.

Reaction

Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham coach: "In terms of performance, I couldn't ask any more of the lads. We were dominant and we were really well organised defensively. They're quite a dangerous team if you let them get any sort of momentum, and we never allowed them to have that, and we were always a threat going forward. I don't think the scoreline reflects our dominance, but at the end of the first leg, all you want is to be in a good position and we've got ourselves into a good position."

Jeppe Jensen, Bodø/Glimt midfielder: “It was really important for us [to score late on] and we have a big opportunity next week. It was a difficult game but we did well and we stuck together when it was difficult. Spurs are a big club with a lot of good players but I’m really excited for next week.”

Pedro Porro, Tottenham defender: “We started the game very well and it was a good moment for us [to score in the first minute]. It’s a good result but we need to be at 100% next week for the [second leg], because the other team is good and we have respect for them.”

Kjetil Knutsen, Bodø/Glimt coach: "[Saltnes'goal] gives us hope for the home game because at 3-0 I think we are out – that’s too big a gap. If we learn a lot from this game, maybe we can play better at home and take them on in the next game. In man-to-man situations we have to be better. We lost the ball too easily. With this score, though, we will have a full stadium [for the second leg] and we can go for it.”

Dominic Solanke, Tottenham forward: "We're pleased with the performance. For us, it's nice to get a lead before going away there as we know it's a tough place to go. It's nice to have that lead, but we still know it's going to be a difficult game and the job's not done yet. It's always nice to score, especially in these big games. It's that little bit more special, so I'm delighted to get a goal again tonight."

Key stats

Tottenham have won their home leg in their last five semi-final ties in the UEFA Cup and UEFA Europa League.

This was the first semi-final game of a UEFA senior men’s club competition to feature a Norwegian team.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last 20 UEFA competition matches at home (W16 D4).

Tottenham have scored in the first half in 11 of their last 13 UEFA Europa League home matches, including qualifying games.

Bodø/Glimt have lost on all four occasions they have faced English opposition in UEFA competitions.

Bodø/Glimt became the 107th different team to reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League.

Line-ups

Tottenham: Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma; Johnson, Maddison (Kulusevski 65), Richarlison (Tel 46); Solanke (Odobert 75)

Bodø/Glimt: Haikin; Sjøvold, Gundersen, Nielsen (Moe 46), Bjørkan; Brunstad Fet (Jensen 77), Hauge, Saltnes; Määttä (Auklend 65), Høgh, Blomberg (Sørli 77)