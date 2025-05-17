Ruben Amorim on Manchester United's UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham

Hired mid-season to replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United boss, Ruben Amorim has had a tough introduction to English football, but has consistently raised his side when it comes to the UEFA Europa League.

Now the 40-year-old is looking to lift United one more time as they take on Tottenham in the final in Bilbao, with pride – and a UEFA Champions League place – at stake.

On his coaching inspirations

I have many. I was very influenced by a lot of people. I always watched a lot of football and that's where I learned the most. The influence of coach Jorge Jesus, who already has the Dutch influence. Then, [Johan] Cruyff as well. I used to watch a lot of Italian football when I was a kid. Playing with three at the back comes from Cruyff's philosophy. Then, together with the Italian way of defending, with a first line of defence, and a second line. It's a combination of different types of football.

A lot of the things I did at Sporting, like getting players like Nuno Santos, Pote [Pedro Gonçalves], all those players – I was emulating what [Jose] Mourinho did at Porto. I'm the kind of person who likes to create bonds. I think you can handle groups better that way than being distant. That's also a way Mourinho influenced me. He brought that into football – a bond. The tricks he created in order to defy those who he needed to defy, to help those he needed to help. I think every coach has learned a lot from Mourinho.

On man management

I try to be fair and I don't go looking for difficult decisions or confrontation – but I don't run away from them. That's how I am – direct. I try to take what I liked in a coach when I was a player, and I think that honesty is essential. And when you manage a club like this, you need to know how to make difficult decisions because there is no-one else to take them. So, you need to be able to take difficult decisions but also explain every step of that decision.

I try to find a connection with [my players]. You don't have anything if there's no connection between human beings. I am not cold [with them]. I know how to keep things separate. I can be a different person away from the pitch and help them. I'll always be a friend so to speak, but when it's time to work, I'm completely different, and things don't stop me taking difficult decisions because I'm able to be honest. I can be their friend, but if I have to, I'll take difficult decisions; I'll leave players out; I'll let them go.

Ruben Amorim on Bruno Fernandes He's an example to others because he's always ready to train, he trains at the highest level. We see the way he speaks to his team-mates, sometimes he's hard on them, but when I listen to him, it's a way of helping them.

On facing Tottenham in the final

Regardless of the result, the fact that we've played Tottenham this season helps me to prepare, and I can help my players. It will be very tough. We're not going to win just through physicality. For example, against Real Sociedad [de Fútbol], we knew that they were very good technically, they have a very dynamic style, but I knew that by being physical, it would take us to a place where we would be more comfortable. In this case, we don't have that [advantage], but we will be ready for that.

On what it would mean to win

I think it will have an impact on the fans – and when I say, 'the fans', I mean our fans – because they need this win, because they will look at the coach in a different way, because it would mean Champions League football [next season].

[Playing with Benfica in the 2014 Europa League final] was obviously a very special moment. I remember our preparations during the week, with all the interviews. When I try to remember specific moments from the game, I can't [his side lost to Sevilla on penalties]. What I know is that I didn't take anything from it, anything. I can't ever say that I was a finalist. I don't want to say it. These games have to be won, and if you don't, there is nothing left but sadness.