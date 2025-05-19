Europa League and Conference League Trophy Tour, driven by FlixBus

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League Trophy Tour, driven by FlixBus, has seen two of the most wanted trophies in football travel via bus from Nyon in Switzerland – home to UEFA headquarters – to the finals in a safe, smooth, and reliable way.

It has been more than a ride; it was a journey fit for champions.

Indeed it was two-time UEFA Europa League winner Eden Hazard who kicked off the Trophy Tour, passing the baton to two other champions along the way.

There were two tour stops where fans were given the opportunity to get closer to the trophies during events full of surprises, challenges and exclusive experiences, as well as the chance to win UEFA Europa League final tickets and meet some star names.

Special guest Gary Cahill, also a two-time UEFA Europa League winner, made an appearance on London's South Bank on 10 April, while former Eintracht Frankfurt captain and UEFA Europa League winner Sebastian Rode joined the festivities in Berlin on 10 May.

The Trophy Tour concluded in Bilbao, Spain, ahead of the Europa League final, which takes place at San Mamés Stadium on Wednesday 21 May.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, Co-Managing Director at UC3, said: "Flix has been helping us bring fans closer to the competitions they love – not just through exciting events, but through their commitment to accessible, shared travel."

Alexander Schlüter, VP Marketing & Customer Product at Flix, said: "Seeing the excitement on fans' faces in London and Berlin was a powerful reminder of why this tour matters. It's about passion, people, and creating shared memories – all while championing sustainable travel across Europe."