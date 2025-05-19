Referee Zwayer set for Europa League final

As two English clubs prepare for Wednesday’s UEFA Europa League final, guided by Australian and Portuguese coaches, it’s a German referee who will quietly oversee proceedings on the pitch in Bilbao.

Felix Zwayer, a seasoned international referee with over a decade of experience at the highest level, has been appointed to officiate the showpiece event between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Zwayer, who turns 44 two days before Wednesday's final, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having overseen key fixtures across UEFA competitions this season, most recently the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

The Europa League marks a second major UEFA final for Zwayer, following the 2023 Nations League decider, and adds to a résumé that also includes four matches at last summer's EURO 2024.

Away from football, Zwayer is a married father of two, and is also a partner in a real estate company. Below, he reflects on his journey to the top, the pressures and privileges of refereeing on the European stage, and what it means to officiate one of the biggest nights in the club football calendar.

Felix, congratulations on the appointment. How did you feel when you received the news?

When I spoke to [UEFA managing director for refereeing] Roberto Rosetti, it was a big moment, I was really happy and quite emotional.

Being nominated for finals is a big thing. It's a dream in any referee's career, and being responsible for such a big match, and to have the the trust of the of the UEFA Referees Committee, is something very important.

You feel a kind of pressure, but you also feel a kind of happiness that comes with the responsibility, and it gives you confidence. It's a mixture of emotions, which is really hard to to define or explain, but it's a very special moment.

How will you prepare for Wednesday's match?

I will watch the previous meetings between the two teams to get an impression of how they play, and study the squads to make sure I know all of the players.

They are two English teams, which brings a special style of football, and we work with UEFA match analysts to go through their tactical approaches. The analysis always helps us prepare in the best way, gives a good perspective and different ideas.

The two teams know each other very well, and it's important for me to adapt a little bit to their style of play, while staying true to the UEFA guidelines.

I want to deliver the the very best performance, to make it enjoyable for everybody and give the teams the chance to play freely.

2025 UEFA Europa League final refereeing team Referee: Felix Zwayer (Germany)

Assistants: Robert Kempter and Christian Dietz (both Germany)

Fourth Official: Maurizio Mariani (Italy)

Reserve AR: Daniele Bindoni (Italy)

VAR: Bastian Dankert (Germany)

Assistant VAR: Benjamin Brand (Germany)

VAR Support: Carlos del Cerro Grande (Spain)

How has it been officiating alongside two new assistants, Robert Kempter and Christian Dietz, this season?

After EURO 2024, I changed my assistants due to the age restrictions for international officials.

I was so happy with my previous assistants, Marco Achmüller and Stefan Lupp, we were working together for ten years, and it is a shame for them that they cannot be with me in Bilbao. But, I am very happy with the new team, Robert and Christian, and this season went so well. I am very pleased with the performances we have delivered so far and ending with a European final will be fantastic.

I should also mention my VAR, Bastian Dankert, who has been a part of my team for such a long time. He is one of the best in the world and we have a very good connection.

Finally, can you talk about what being a referee means to you?

I never started refereeing to get to the top, I just did it and felt pleasure with it.

Over the years, through refereeing I have got to know so many different people, on and off the pitch, and this has helped me to develop my own personality and take more responsibility.

If someone asks me, I always say you should give it a try, be brave and be proud of being a referee. it will give you lots of opportunities, and on a personal level it gives you much more than you expect.

