Cristian Romero named official 2025 UEFA Europa League final Player of the Match
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Cristian Romero has been named Hankook Player of the Match after captaining Tottenham to victory in the 2025 UEFA Europa League final.
Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has been named Hankook Player of the Match after captaining Spurs to victory in the UEFA Europa League final against Manchester United in Bilbao.
The UEFA Technical Observer panel said: "It was a dominant performance from start to finish by Romero. He was excellent in the first half, when there wasn't any real rhythm to the game. He dealt well with Manchester United’s direct play, he was very aggressive with the defensive line and won the first contacts. He was a real standout defender in that first half when the game needed settling down and managing.
"In the second half, as Tottenham got deeper and deeper, he showed real leadership, emerged as the main character, the principal defender. He constantly won duels, won the 1v1s. It was a well-rounded 90-minute performance in a game where mistakes in that area of the pitch would have been costly."
Player of the Match: Previous finals
2024 Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)
2023 Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)
2022 Kevin Trapp (Frankfurt)
2021 Étienne Capoue (Villarreal)
2020 Luuk de Jong (Sevilla)
2019 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
2018 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)
2017 Ander Herrera (Man United)
2016 Coke (Sevilla)
2015 Éver Banega (Sevilla)
2014 Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla)
2013 Branislav Ivanović (Chelsea)
2012 Radamel Falcao (Atlético)
2011 Radamel Falcao (Porto)
2010 Diego Forlán (Atlético de Madrid)
2009 Darijo Srna (Shakhtar)
2008 Andrey Arshavin (Zenit)
2007 Andrés Palop (Sevilla)
2006 Enzo Maresca (Sevilla)
2005 Daniel Carvalho (CSKA Moskva)
2004 Roberto Ayala (Valencia)
2003 Derlei (Porto)
2002 Jon Dahl Tomasson (Feyenoord)
2001 Gary McAllister (Liverpool)
2000 Cláudio Taffarel (Galatasaray)
1999 Hernán Crespo (Parma)
1998 Ronaldo (Inter)