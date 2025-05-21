Cristian Romero named official 2025 UEFA Europa League final Player of the Match

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has been named Hankook Player of the Match after captaining Spurs to victory in the UEFA Europa League final against Manchester United in Bilbao.

The UEFA Technical Observer panel said: "It was a dominant performance from start to finish by Romero. He was excellent in the first half, when there wasn't any real rhythm to the game. He dealt well with Manchester United’s direct play, he was very aggressive with the defensive line and won the first contacts. He was a real standout defender in that first half when the game needed settling down and managing.

"In the second half, as Tottenham got deeper and deeper, he showed real leadership, emerged as the main character, the principal defender. He constantly won duels, won the 1v1s. It was a well-rounded 90-minute performance in a game where mistakes in that area of the pitch would have been costly."