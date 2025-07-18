Venue change: FC Sheriff Tiraspol vs FC Utrecht

As a result of the Dutch government’s travel advisory concerning the Transnistria region of Moldova, UEFA has confirmed - in cooperation with FC Sheriff and the Moldovan Football Federation (FMF) - a change of venue for the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League second qualifying round match between FC Sheriff Tiraspol and FC Utrecht.

The match will now take place at Centrul Tineret și Sport Stadium in Nisporeni, Moldova.

The fixture remains set for Thursday, 24 July with kick-off at 20:00 local time (19:00 CEST).