2025/26 Europa League league phase draw: Contenders learn opponents

The league phase draw for the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League has been made in Monaco, with all 36 teams discovering their opponents.

League phase fixtures

Draw as it happened

Each team's league phase opponents

Aston Villa Home

Salzburg (AUT)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Young Boys (SUI)

Bologna (ITA) Away

Feyenoord (NED)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Basel (SUI)

Go Ahead Eagles (NED)

Basel Home

Aston Villa (ENG)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

FCSB (ROU)

Stuttgart (GER) Away

Salzburg (GER)

Lyon (FRA)

Freiburg (GER)

Genk (BEL)

Bologna Home

Salzburg (AUT)

Celtic (SCO)

Freiburg (GER)

Brann (NOR) Away

Aston Villa (ENG)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

FCSB (ROU)

Celta (ESP)

Braga Home

Feyenoord (NED)

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Nottingham Forest (ENG)

Genk (BEL) Away

Rangers (SCO)

Celtic (SCO)

Nice (FRA)

Go Ahead Eagles (NED)

Brann Home

Rangers (SCO)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Midtjylland (DEN)

Utrecht (NED) Away

Lille (FRA)

PAOK (GRE)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

Bologna (ITA)

Celta Home

Lille (FRA)

PAOK (GRE)

Nice (FRA)

Bologna (ITA) Away

GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Ludogorets (BUL)

Stuttgart (GER)

Celtic Home

Roma (ITA)

Braga (POR)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

Utrecht (NED) Away

Feyenoord (NED)

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Midtjylland (DEN)

Bologna (ITA)

Crvena Zvezda Home

Lille (FRA)

Celtic (SCO)

FCSB (ROU)

Celta (ESP) Away

Porto (POR)

Braga (POR)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

Malmö (SWE)

FCSB Home

Feyenoord (NED)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Young Boys (SUI)

Bologna (ITA) Away

GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Basel (SUI)

Go Ahead Eagles (NED)

Fenerbahçe Home

Aston Villa (ENG)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Nice (FRA)

Stuttgart (GER) Away

GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

FCSB (ROU)

Brann (NOR)

Ferencváros Home

Rangers (SCO)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Ludogorets (BUL)

Panathinaikos (GRE) Away

Salzburg (AUT)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Nottingham Forest (ENG)

Genk (BEL)

Feyenoord Home

Aston Villa (ENG)

Celtic (SCO)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

Panathinaikos (GRE) Away

Real Betis (ESP)

Braga (POR)

FCSB (ROU)

Stuttgart (GER)

Freiburg Home

Salzburg (AUT)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Basel (SUI)

Utrecht (NED) Away

Lille (FRA)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Nice (FRA)

Bologna (ITA)

Genk Home

Real Betis (ESP)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Basel (SUI)

Malmö (SWE) Away

Rangers (SCO)

Braga (POR)

Midtjylland (DEN)

Utrecht (NED)

GNK Dinamo Home

Real Betis (ESP)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

FCSB (ROU)

Celta (ESP) Away

Lille (FRA)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Midtjylland (DEN)

Malmö (SWE)

Go Ahead Eagles Home

Aston Villa (ENG)

Braga (POR)

FCSB (ROU)

Stuttgart (GER) Away

Salzburg (AUT)

Lyon (FRA)

Nice (FRA)

Panathinaikos (GRE)

Lille Home

GNK Dinamo (CRO)

PAOK (GRE)

Freiburg (GER)

Brann (NOR) Away

Roma (ITA)

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Young Boys (SUI)

Celta (ESP)

Ludogorets Home

Real Betis (ESP)

PAOK (GRE)

Nice (FRA)

Celta (ESP) Away

Rangers (SCO)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Young Boys (SUI)

Malmö (SWE)

Lyon Home

Salzburg (AUT)

PAOK (GRE)

Basel (SUI)

Go Ahead Eagles (NED) Away

Real Betis (ESP)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Young Boys (SUI)

Utrecht (NED)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv Home

GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Lyon (FRA)

Midtjylland (DEN)

Bologna (ITA) Away

Aston Villa (ENG)

PAOK (GRE)

Freiburg (GER)

Stuttgart (GER)

Malmö Home

GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Ludogorets (BUL)

Panathinaikos (GRE) Away

Porto (POR)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Nottingham Forest (ENG)

Genk (BEL)

Midtjylland Home

GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Celtic (SCO)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

Genk (BEL) Away

Roma (ITA)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Nottingham Forest (ENG)

Brann (NOR)

Nice Home

Roma (ITA)

Braga (POR)

Freiburg (GER)

Go Ahead Eagles (NED) Away

Porto (POR)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Ludogorets (BUL)

Celta (ESP)

Nottingham Forest Home

Porto (POR)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Midtjylland (DEN)

Malmö (SWE) Away

Real Betis (ESP)

Braga (POR)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

Utrecht (NED)

Panathinaikos Home

Roma (ITA)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

Go Ahead Eagles (NED) Away

Feyenoord (NED)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Young Boys (SUI)

Malmö (SWE)

PAOK Home

Real Betis (ESP)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Young Boys (SUI)

Brann (NOR) Away

Lille (FRA)

Lyon (FRA)

Ludogorets (BUL)

Celta (ESP)

Porto Home

Rangers (SCO)

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Nice (FRA)

Malmö (SWE) Away

Salzburg (AUT)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Nottingham Forest (ENG)

Utrecht (NED)

Rangers Home

Roma (ITA)

Braga (POR)

Ludogorets (BUL)

Genk (BEL) Away

Porto (POR)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

Brann (NOR)

Real Betis Home

Feyenoord (NED)

Lyon (FRA)

Nottingham Forest (ENG)

Utrecht (NED) Away

GNK Dinamo (CRO)

PAOK (GRE)

Ludogorets (BUL)

Genk (BEL)

Roma Home

Lille (FRA)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Midtjylland (DEN)

Stuttgart (GER) Away

Rangers (SCO)

Celtic (SCO)

Nice (FRA)

Panathinaikos (GRE)

Salzburg Home

Porto (POR)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Basel (SUI)

Go Ahead Eagles (NED) Away

Aston Villa (ENG)

Lyon (FRA)

Freiburg (GER)

Bologna (ITA)

Sturm Graz Home

Rangers (SCO)

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Nottingham Forest (ENG)

Brann (NOR) Away

Feyenoord (NED)

Celtic (SCO)

Midtjylland (DEN)

Panathinaikos (GRE)

Stuttgart Home

Feyenoord (NED)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Young Boys (SUI)

Celta (ESP) Away

Roma (ITA)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Basel (SUI)

Go Ahead Eagles (NED)

Utrecht Home

Porto (POR)

Lyon (FRA)

Nottingham Forest (ENG)

Genk (BEL) Away

Real Betis (ESP)

Celtic (SCO)

Freiburg (GER)

Brann (NOR)

Viktoria Plzeň Home

Porto (POR)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Freiburg (GER)

Malmö (SWE) Away

Roma (ITA)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Basel (SUI)

Panathinaikos (GRE)

Young Boys Home

Lille (FRA)

Lyon (FRA)

Ludogorets (BUL)

Panathinaikos (GRE) Away

Aston Villa (ENG)

PAOK (GRE)

FCSB (ROU)

Stuttgart (GER)

2025/26 key dates

When are the Europa League league phase matches?

Matchday 1: 24 & 25 September 2025

Matchday 2: 2 October 2025

Matchday 3: 23 October 2025

Matchday 4: 6 November 2025

Matchday 5: 27 November 2025

Matchday 6: 11 December 2025

Matchday 7: 22 January 2026

Matchday 8: 29 January 2026

Knockout phase play-off draw: 30 January 2026

Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final, and final draw: 27 February 2026

How did the draw work?

The 36 clubs were divided into four pots of nine clubs. The pots were composed according to the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season.

The opponents of each team, as well as whether each match is played at home or away, were determined by means of a draw. Each team was drawn against two opponents from each of the four pots and plays one opponent from each pot at home and the other away.

Where is the 2026 Europa League final? The 2025/26 Europa League final will take place at Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul, Türki̇ye, on Wednesday 20 May 2026.

Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.