2025/26 Europa League league phase draw: Contenders learn opponents

Friday, August 29, 2025

The 36 teams have discovered their fate for the UEFA Europa League league phase.

The Europa League draw in Monaco
The Europa League draw in Monaco UEFA via Getty Images

The league phase draw for the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League has been made in Monaco, with all 36 teams discovering their opponents.

League phase fixtures
Draw as it happened

Each team's league phase opponents

Aston Villa

Home
Salzburg (AUT)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Young Boys (SUI)
Bologna (ITA)

Away
Feyenoord (NED)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Basel (SUI)
Go Ahead Eagles (NED)

Basel

Home
Aston Villa (ENG)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
FCSB (ROU)
Stuttgart (GER)

Away
Salzburg (GER)
Lyon (FRA)
Freiburg (GER)
Genk (BEL)

Bologna

Home
Salzburg (AUT)
Celtic (SCO)
Freiburg (GER)
Brann (NOR)

Away
Aston Villa (ENG)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
FCSB (ROU)
Celta (ESP)

Braga

Home
Feyenoord (NED)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Nottingham Forest (ENG)
Genk (BEL)

Away
Rangers (SCO)
Celtic (SCO)
Nice (FRA)
Go Ahead Eagles (NED)

Brann

Home
Rangers (SCO)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Utrecht (NED)

Away
Lille (FRA)
PAOK (GRE)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Bologna (ITA)

Celta

Home
Lille (FRA)
PAOK (GRE)
Nice (FRA)
Bologna (ITA)

Away
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Stuttgart (GER)

Celtic

Home
Roma (ITA)
Braga (POR)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Utrecht (NED)

Away
Feyenoord (NED)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Bologna (ITA)

Crvena Zvezda

Home
Lille (FRA)
Celtic (SCO)
FCSB (ROU)
Celta (ESP)

Away
Porto (POR)
Braga (POR)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Malmö (SWE)

FCSB

Home
Feyenoord (NED)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Young Boys (SUI)
Bologna (ITA)

Away
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Basel (SUI)
Go Ahead Eagles (NED)

Fenerbahçe

Home
Aston Villa (ENG)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Nice (FRA)
Stuttgart (GER)

Away
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
FCSB (ROU)
Brann (NOR)

Ferencváros

Home
Rangers (SCO)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Panathinaikos (GRE)

Away
Salzburg (AUT)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Nottingham Forest (ENG)
Genk (BEL)

Feyenoord

Home
Aston Villa (ENG)
Celtic (SCO)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Panathinaikos (GRE)

Away
Real Betis (ESP)
Braga (POR)
FCSB (ROU)
Stuttgart (GER)

Freiburg

Home
Salzburg (AUT)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Basel (SUI)
Utrecht (NED)

Away
Lille (FRA)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Nice (FRA)
Bologna (ITA)

Genk

Home
Real Betis (ESP)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Basel (SUI)
Malmö (SWE)

Away
Rangers (SCO)
Braga (POR)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Utrecht (NED)

GNK Dinamo

Home
Real Betis (ESP)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
FCSB (ROU)
Celta (ESP)

Away
Lille (FRA)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Malmö (SWE)

Go Ahead Eagles

Home
Aston Villa (ENG)
Braga (POR)
FCSB (ROU)
Stuttgart (GER)

Away
Salzburg (AUT)
Lyon (FRA)
Nice (FRA)
Panathinaikos (GRE)

Lille

Home
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
PAOK (GRE)
Freiburg (GER)
Brann (NOR)

Away
Roma (ITA)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Young Boys (SUI)
Celta (ESP)

Ludogorets

Home
Real Betis (ESP)
PAOK (GRE)
Nice (FRA)
Celta (ESP)

Away
Rangers (SCO)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Young Boys (SUI)
Malmö (SWE)

Lyon

Home
Salzburg (AUT)
PAOK (GRE)
Basel (SUI)
Go Ahead Eagles (NED)

Away
Real Betis (ESP)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Young Boys (SUI)
Utrecht (NED)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Home
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Lyon (FRA)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Bologna (ITA)

Away
Aston Villa (ENG)
PAOK (GRE)
Freiburg (GER)
Stuttgart (GER)

Malmö

Home
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Panathinaikos (GRE)

Away
Porto (POR)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Nottingham Forest (ENG)
Genk (BEL)

Midtjylland

Home
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Celtic (SCO)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Genk (BEL)

Away
Roma (ITA)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Nottingham Forest (ENG)
Brann (NOR)

Nice

Home
Roma (ITA)
Braga (POR)
Freiburg (GER)
Go Ahead Eagles (NED)

Away
Porto (POR)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Celta (ESP)

Nottingham Forest

Home
Porto (POR)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Malmö (SWE)

Away
Real Betis (ESP)
Braga (POR)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Utrecht (NED)

Panathinaikos

Home
Roma (ITA)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Go Ahead Eagles (NED)

Away
Feyenoord (NED)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Young Boys (SUI)
Malmö (SWE)

PAOK

Home
Real Betis (ESP)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Young Boys (SUI)
Brann (NOR)

Away
Lille (FRA)
Lyon (FRA)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Celta (ESP)

Porto

Home
Rangers (SCO)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Nice (FRA)
Malmö (SWE)

Away
Salzburg (AUT)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Nottingham Forest (ENG)
Utrecht (NED)

Rangers

Home
Roma (ITA)
Braga (POR)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Genk (BEL)

Away
Porto (POR)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Brann (NOR)

Real Betis

Home
Feyenoord (NED)
Lyon (FRA)
Nottingham Forest (ENG)
Utrecht (NED)

Away
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
PAOK (GRE)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Genk (BEL)

Roma

Home
Lille (FRA)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Stuttgart (GER)

Away
Rangers (SCO)
Celtic (SCO)
Nice (FRA)
Panathinaikos (GRE)

Salzburg

Home
Porto (POR)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Basel (SUI)
Go Ahead Eagles (NED)

Away
Aston Villa (ENG)
Lyon (FRA)
Freiburg (GER)
Bologna (ITA)

Sturm Graz

Home
Rangers (SCO)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Nottingham Forest (ENG)
Brann (NOR)

Away
Feyenoord (NED)
Celtic (SCO)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Panathinaikos (GRE)

Stuttgart

Home
Feyenoord (NED)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Young Boys (SUI)
Celta (ESP)

Away
Roma (ITA)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Basel (SUI)
Go Ahead Eagles (NED)

Utrecht

Home
Porto (POR)
Lyon (FRA)
Nottingham Forest (ENG)
Genk (BEL)

Away
Real Betis (ESP)
Celtic (SCO)
Freiburg (GER)
Brann (NOR)

Viktoria Plzeň

Home
Porto (POR)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Freiburg (GER)
Malmö (SWE)

Away
Roma (ITA)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Basel (SUI)
Panathinaikos (GRE)

Young Boys

Home
Lille (FRA)
Lyon (FRA)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Panathinaikos (GRE)

Away
Aston Villa (ENG)
PAOK (GRE)
FCSB (ROU)
Stuttgart (GER)

2025/26 key dates

When are the Europa League league phase matches?

Matchday 1: 24 & 25 September 2025
Matchday 2: 2 October 2025
Matchday 3: 23 October 2025
Matchday 4: 6 November 2025
Matchday 5: 27 November 2025
Matchday 6: 11 December 2025
Matchday 7: 22 January 2026
Matchday 8: 29 January 2026

Knockout phase play-off draw: 30 January 2026
Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final, and final draw: 27 February 2026

How did the draw work?

The 36 clubs were divided into four pots of nine clubs. The pots were composed according to the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season.

The opponents of each team, as well as whether each match is played at home or away, were determined by means of a draw. Each team was drawn against two opponents from each of the four pots and plays one opponent from each pot at home and the other away.

Where is the 2026 Europa League final?

The 2025/26 Europa League final will take place at Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul, Türki̇ye, on Wednesday 20 May 2026.

Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.

