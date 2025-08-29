2025/26 Europa League league phase draw: Contenders learn opponents
Friday, August 29, 2025
The 36 teams have discovered their fate for the UEFA Europa League league phase.
The league phase draw for the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League has been made in Monaco, with all 36 teams discovering their opponents.
Each team's league phase opponents
Home
Salzburg (AUT)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Young Boys (SUI)
Bologna (ITA)
Away
Feyenoord (NED)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Basel (SUI)
Go Ahead Eagles (NED)
Home
Aston Villa (ENG)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
FCSB (ROU)
Stuttgart (GER)
Away
Salzburg (GER)
Lyon (FRA)
Freiburg (GER)
Genk (BEL)
Home
Salzburg (AUT)
Celtic (SCO)
Freiburg (GER)
Brann (NOR)
Away
Aston Villa (ENG)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
FCSB (ROU)
Celta (ESP)
Home
Feyenoord (NED)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Nottingham Forest (ENG)
Genk (BEL)
Away
Rangers (SCO)
Celtic (SCO)
Nice (FRA)
Go Ahead Eagles (NED)
Home
Rangers (SCO)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Utrecht (NED)
Away
Lille (FRA)
PAOK (GRE)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Bologna (ITA)
Home
Lille (FRA)
PAOK (GRE)
Nice (FRA)
Bologna (ITA)
Away
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Stuttgart (GER)
Home
Roma (ITA)
Braga (POR)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Utrecht (NED)
Away
Feyenoord (NED)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Bologna (ITA)
Home
Lille (FRA)
Celtic (SCO)
FCSB (ROU)
Celta (ESP)
Away
Porto (POR)
Braga (POR)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Malmö (SWE)
Home
Feyenoord (NED)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Young Boys (SUI)
Bologna (ITA)
Away
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Basel (SUI)
Go Ahead Eagles (NED)
Home
Aston Villa (ENG)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Nice (FRA)
Stuttgart (GER)
Away
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
FCSB (ROU)
Brann (NOR)
Home
Rangers (SCO)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Panathinaikos (GRE)
Away
Salzburg (AUT)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Nottingham Forest (ENG)
Genk (BEL)
Home
Aston Villa (ENG)
Celtic (SCO)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Panathinaikos (GRE)
Away
Real Betis (ESP)
Braga (POR)
FCSB (ROU)
Stuttgart (GER)
Home
Salzburg (AUT)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Basel (SUI)
Utrecht (NED)
Away
Lille (FRA)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Nice (FRA)
Bologna (ITA)
Home
Real Betis (ESP)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Basel (SUI)
Malmö (SWE)
Away
Rangers (SCO)
Braga (POR)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Utrecht (NED)
Home
Real Betis (ESP)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
FCSB (ROU)
Celta (ESP)
Away
Lille (FRA)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Malmö (SWE)
Home
Aston Villa (ENG)
Braga (POR)
FCSB (ROU)
Stuttgart (GER)
Away
Salzburg (AUT)
Lyon (FRA)
Nice (FRA)
Panathinaikos (GRE)
Home
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
PAOK (GRE)
Freiburg (GER)
Brann (NOR)
Away
Roma (ITA)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Young Boys (SUI)
Celta (ESP)
Home
Real Betis (ESP)
PAOK (GRE)
Nice (FRA)
Celta (ESP)
Away
Rangers (SCO)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Young Boys (SUI)
Malmö (SWE)
Home
Salzburg (AUT)
PAOK (GRE)
Basel (SUI)
Go Ahead Eagles (NED)
Away
Real Betis (ESP)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Young Boys (SUI)
Utrecht (NED)
Home
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Lyon (FRA)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Bologna (ITA)
Away
Aston Villa (ENG)
PAOK (GRE)
Freiburg (GER)
Stuttgart (GER)
Home
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Panathinaikos (GRE)
Away
Porto (POR)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Nottingham Forest (ENG)
Genk (BEL)
Home
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Celtic (SCO)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Genk (BEL)
Away
Roma (ITA)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Nottingham Forest (ENG)
Brann (NOR)
Home
Roma (ITA)
Braga (POR)
Freiburg (GER)
Go Ahead Eagles (NED)
Away
Porto (POR)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Celta (ESP)
Home
Porto (POR)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Malmö (SWE)
Away
Real Betis (ESP)
Braga (POR)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Utrecht (NED)
Home
Roma (ITA)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Go Ahead Eagles (NED)
Away
Feyenoord (NED)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Young Boys (SUI)
Malmö (SWE)
Home
Real Betis (ESP)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Young Boys (SUI)
Brann (NOR)
Away
Lille (FRA)
Lyon (FRA)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Celta (ESP)
Home
Rangers (SCO)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Nice (FRA)
Malmö (SWE)
Away
Salzburg (AUT)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Nottingham Forest (ENG)
Utrecht (NED)
Home
Roma (ITA)
Braga (POR)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Genk (BEL)
Away
Porto (POR)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Brann (NOR)
Home
Feyenoord (NED)
Lyon (FRA)
Nottingham Forest (ENG)
Utrecht (NED)
Away
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
PAOK (GRE)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Genk (BEL)
Home
Lille (FRA)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Stuttgart (GER)
Away
Rangers (SCO)
Celtic (SCO)
Nice (FRA)
Panathinaikos (GRE)
Home
Porto (POR)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Basel (SUI)
Go Ahead Eagles (NED)
Away
Aston Villa (ENG)
Lyon (FRA)
Freiburg (GER)
Bologna (ITA)
Home
Rangers (SCO)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Nottingham Forest (ENG)
Brann (NOR)
Away
Feyenoord (NED)
Celtic (SCO)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Panathinaikos (GRE)
Home
Feyenoord (NED)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Young Boys (SUI)
Celta (ESP)
Away
Roma (ITA)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Basel (SUI)
Go Ahead Eagles (NED)
Home
Porto (POR)
Lyon (FRA)
Nottingham Forest (ENG)
Genk (BEL)
Away
Real Betis (ESP)
Celtic (SCO)
Freiburg (GER)
Brann (NOR)
Home
Porto (POR)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Freiburg (GER)
Malmö (SWE)
Away
Roma (ITA)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Basel (SUI)
Panathinaikos (GRE)
Home
Lille (FRA)
Lyon (FRA)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Panathinaikos (GRE)
Away
Aston Villa (ENG)
PAOK (GRE)
FCSB (ROU)
Stuttgart (GER)
When are the Europa League league phase matches?
Matchday 1: 24 & 25 September 2025
Matchday 2: 2 October 2025
Matchday 3: 23 October 2025
Matchday 4: 6 November 2025
Matchday 5: 27 November 2025
Matchday 6: 11 December 2025
Matchday 7: 22 January 2026
Matchday 8: 29 January 2026
Knockout phase play-off draw: 30 January 2026
Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final, and final draw: 27 February 2026
How did the draw work?
The 36 clubs were divided into four pots of nine clubs. The pots were composed according to the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season.
The opponents of each team, as well as whether each match is played at home or away, were determined by means of a draw. Each team was drawn against two opponents from each of the four pots and plays one opponent from each pot at home and the other away.
Where is the 2026 Europa League final?
The 2025/26 Europa League final will take place at Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul, Türki̇ye, on Wednesday 20 May 2026.
Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.