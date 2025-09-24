Europa League: What to look out for on Thursday

The league phase of the UEFA Europa League is back for a second season with the final nine fixtures of Matchday 1 taking place Thursday 25 September.

UEFA.com runs through the key storylines and statistics.

Thursday 25 September

All kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated

Lille vs Brann (18:45)

Go Ahead Eagles vs FCSB (18:45)

Rangers vs Genk

Salzburg vs Porto

Aston Villa vs Bologna

Ferencváros vs Viktoria Plzeň

Young Boys vs Panathinaikos

Stuttgart vs Celta

Utrecht vs Lyon

Meet the teams

Standout fixtures

Aston Villa vs Bologna

The story: Aston Villa and Bologna are set for a rematch at Villa Park, where Unai Emery's men won 2-0 during the inaugural league phase of the Champions League in 2024/25. The Villans are in the Europa League proper for the first time since 2008/09 but can rely on the experience of Emery, the most successful coach in competition history. Bologna last featured at the turn of the century and earned their place this time out by winning the Coppa Italia.

The stat: Bologna have never beaten an English team in UEFA competition (D1 L3).

Highlights: Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna

Rangers vs Genk

The story: Rangers have progressed to the knockout stage in each of their previous five participations in this competition, a streak that summer appointment Russell Martin will hope to extend in his first European campaign as a manager. Belgian side Genk showed they have what it takes to win big on the road in qualifying – a 5-1 win at Lech Poznań largely to thank for their league phase spot – but will they follow that up at Ibrox?

The stat: Rangers had won all of their previous seven home matches against Belgian teams before they were defeated 1-3 by Club Brugge in August's Champions League qualifying play-offs.

Other highlights

Celta's first European participation since 2016/17 starts at Stuttgart . The Spanish club reached the semi-finals of this competition in that campaign.

first European participation since 2016/17 starts at . The Spanish club reached the semi-finals of this competition in that campaign. Salzburg play host to two-time winners Porto . Samu scored six goals in nine Europa League appearances for the Portuguese club last season.

play host to two-time winners . Samu scored six goals in nine Europa League appearances for the Portuguese club last season. Go Ahead Eagles make their debut in the Europa League proper against FCSB.

Wednesday 24 September results

PAOK 0-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Midtjylland 2-0 Sturm Graz

GNK Dinamo 3-1 Fenerbahçe

Real Betis 2-2 Nottingham Forest

Braga 1-0 Feyenoord

Crvena Zvezda 1-1 Celtic

Freiburg 2-1 Basel

Nice 1-2 Roma

Malmö 1-2 Ludogorets