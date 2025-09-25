Europa League top scorer: Anass Zaroury

A first career hat-trick has sent Morocco winger Anass Zaroury to the top of the scoring charts following the Matchday 1 fixtures in the 2025/26 Europa League.

2025/26 Europa League top scorers 3 Anass Zaroury (Panathinaikos) 2 Dion Beljo (GNK Dinamo)

2 Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest)

Panathinaikos had parted company with coach Rui Vitória in the lead-up to their opening game, but 24-year-old Zaroury showed no ill effects as he followed up a quickfire double in the first half at Young Boys with a third in the second half.

Only two other players scored more than once on Matchday 1. Igor Jesus struck twice in the first half as Nottingham Forest drew 2-2 against Real Betis in their first major European match in three decades, while GNK Dinamo's Dion Beljo showed striker's instinct with two close-range finishes in a 3-1 win against Fenerbahçe.

Full top scorer list

Most assists in the 2025/26 Europa League

No player has delivered more than one

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Europa League

Anass Zarouri (Young Boys 1-4 Panathinaikos, 25/09/2025)

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2024/25 Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd), Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt) and Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 7

2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

For more information on UEFA Europa League records, see our comprehensive guides: