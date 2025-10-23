Europa League top scorer: Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Hamza Igamane, Igor Jesus, Karol Świderski, Anass Zaroury

Fenerbahçe winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Panathinaikos duo Karol Świderski and Anass Zaroury, Nottingham Forest forward Igor Jesus and Lille striker Hamza Igamane top the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League scoring charts following Matchday 3 with three goals each.

2025/26 Europa League top scorers 3 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Fenerbahçe)

3 Hamza Igamane (Lille)

3 Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest)

3 Karol Świderski (Panathinaikos)

3 Anass Zaroury (Panathinaikos)



2 Iago Aspas (Celta)

2 Dion Beljo (GNK Dinamo)﻿

2 Ousmane Diao (Midtjylland)

2 Rafiu Durosinmi (Viktoria Plzeň)

2 Franculino (Midtjylland)

2 William Gomes (Porto)

2 Tomi Horvat (Sturm Graz)

2 Borja Iglesias (Celta)

2 Dejan Ljubičić (GNK Dinamo)

2 Sævar Atli Magnússon (Brann)

2 John McGinn (Aston Villa)

2 Joel Monteiro (Young Boys)

2 Fran Navarro (Braga)

2 Milan Smit (Go Ahead Eagles)

2 Petar Stanić (Ludogorets)

2 Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros)

2 Andrija Živković (PAOK)

After scoring twice in a 2-1 win over Nice on Matchday 2, Aktürkoğlu converted a game-winning penalty as Fenerbahçe beat Stuttgart 1-0 on Matchday 3. Świderski, meanwhile, has found the net once in each of Panathinaikos' games and is the only player to score on every matchday.

Świderski's team-mate Zaroury struck his first career hat-trick as his side defeated Young Boys 4-1 on Matchday 1 – the only treble so far in the competition this season – but has failed to add to his tally in Panathinaikos' subsequent two games.

Igor Jesus scored a double in Forest's 2-2 draw with Real Betis on Matchday 1 and added a penalty in the 2-0 triumph over Porto on Matchday 3, while Igamane scored once for Lille against Brann and twice against PAOK.

A total of 17 players are lying just behind the frontrunners on two goals, including Iago Aspas from Celta and Aston Villa's John McGinn.

Most assists in the 2025/26 Europa League

2 Martin Erlić (Midtjylland)

2 Edimilson Fernandes (Young Boys)

2 Bård Finne (Brann)

2 Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

2 Ricardo Horta (Braga)

2 Dean James (Go Ahead Eagles)

2 Adam Karabec (Lyon)

2 Aral Simsir (Midtjylland)

2 Aymen Sliti (Feyenoord)

2 Tetê (Panathinaikos)

2 Matěj Vydra (Viktoria Plzeň)

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Europa League

Anass Zarouri (Young Boys 1-4 Panathinaikos, 25/09/2025)

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2024/25 Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd), Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 7

2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

