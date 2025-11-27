Europa League top scorer: Petar Stanić leads Hamza Igamane, Karol Świderski and Corentin Tolisso

Petar Stanić moved top of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League scoring charts after his Matchday 5 hat-trick against Celta brought his tally to five.

Hamza Igamane, Karol Świderski and Corentin Tolisso lead the chase with four goals.

2025/26 Europa League top scorers 5 Petar Stanić (Ludogorets) 4 Hamza Igamane (Lille)

4 Karol Świderski (Panathinaikos)

4 Corentin Tolisso (Lyon) 3 Bilal El Khannouss (Stuttgart)

3 Fran Navarro (Braga)

3 Djú Franculino (Midtjylland)

3 Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest)

3 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Fenerbahçe)

3 Donyell Malen (Aston Villa)

3 Joel Monteiro (Young Boys)﻿

3 Hyeongyu Oh (Genk)

3 Pablo Durán (Celta)

3 Xherdan Shaqiri (Basel)

3 Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros)

3 Yorbe Vertessen (Salzburg)

3 Anass Zaroury (Panathinaikos)

Stanić scored the second hat-trick of the league phase to help Ludogorets to a 3-2 home victory against Celta on Matchday 5, adding to the goals he scored in a Matchday 3 defeat by Young Boys and an opening-night victory at Malmö.

Three of his goals have come from the penalty spot, including two on Matchday 5.

Karol Świderski's steady scoring has been an asset to Panathinaikos AFP via Getty Images

Igamane opened his account in Lille's Matchday 1 victory over Brann and scored twice in defeat against PAOK on Matchday 3 before becoming one of four scorers who helped Lille ease past GNK Dinamo on Matchday 5.

Świderski found the net once in each of Panathinaikos' first three games before having a penalty saved on Matchday 4. The Poland international quickly got back on track with the opener as the Greek side beat Sturm Graz at home.

Like Stanić, Tolisso climbed the rankings with a Matchday 5 treble, helping Lyon to a 6-0 win away to Maccabi Tel-Aviv. The French midfielder had previously struck in a 2-0 triumph against Basel.

Shaqiri of the Swiss side is one of the 13 players on three goals, a list that also includes Kerem Aktürkoğlu of Fenerbahçe and Aston Villa's Malen.

Full top scorer list

Most assists in the 2025/26 Europa League

4 Bryan Zaragoza (Celta)

3 Ricardo Horta (Braga)

3 Aral Simsir (Midtjylland)

3 Pavel Šulc (Lyon)

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Europa League

Anass Zarouri (Young Boys 1-4 Panathinaikos, 25/09/2025)

Petar Stanić (Ludogorets 3-2 Celta, 27/11/2025)

Corentin Tolisso (Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-6 Lyon, 27/11/2025)

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2024/25 Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd), Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 7

2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

For more information on UEFA Europa League records, see our comprehensive guides: