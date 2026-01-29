Europa League top scorer: Petar Stanić leads Igor Jesus after league phase

Scorer of a Matchday 5 hat-trick, Ludogorets' Petar Stanić was the top scorer in the league phase of the 2025/26 Europa League with seven goals.

Nottingham Forest's Igor Jesus leads the chase with six goals.

2025/26 Europa League top scorers 7 Petar Stanić (Ludogorets) 6 Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest) 4 Antony (Real Betis)

4 Dion Beljo (GNK Dinamo)

4 Giorgos Giakoumakis (PAOK)

4 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Fenerbahçe)

4 Hamza Igamane (Lille)

4 Karol Świderski (Panathinaikos)

4 Talisca (Fenerbahçe)

4 Corentin Tolisso (Lyon)

4 Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros)

4 Anass Zaroury (Panathinaikos)

Having scored one against Malmö on Matchday 1, another against Young Boys on Matchday 3, and then three against Celta on Matchday 5, Serbian midfielder Stanić finally struck on an even-numbered matchday, breaking the deadlock in what proved to be an exciting 3-3 draw at home against PAOK on Matchday 6. He did so again on Matchday 8, getting the only goal as Ludogorets defeated Nice.

Igor Jesus started as he meant to go on when he scored twice within 23 minutes as Nottingham Forest visited Real Betis on Matchday 1. The Brazilian forward then added to his tally on Matchday 3 with a penalty against Porto before hitting the winner at Utrecht on Matchday 6. He missed Forest's subsequent trip to Braga through injury but picked up where he left off on Matchday 8 with a double against Ferencváros.

Antony and Giorgos Giakoumakis rounded out the group of players on four goals with Matchday 8 strikes against Feyenoord and Lyon respectively.

Antony gives a thumbs-up to his team-mates during Real Betis' victory over Feyenoord UEFA via Getty Images

Full top scorer list

Most assists in the 2025/26 Europa League

4 Ricardo Horta (Braga)

4 Denis Undav (Stuttgart)

4 Bryan Zaragoza (Celta)

4 Andrija Živković (PAOK)

3 Twelve players

Assists list

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Europa League

Anass Zaroury (Young Boys 1-4 Panathinaikos, 25/09/2025)

Petar Stanić (Ludogorets 3-2 Celta, 27/11/2025)

Corentin Tolisso (Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-6 Lyon, 27/11/2025)

Talisca (Brann 0-4 Fenerbahçe, 11/12/2025)

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2024/25 Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd), Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 7

2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

For more information on UEFA Europa League records, see our comprehensive guides: