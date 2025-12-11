Europa League top scorer: Petar Stanić leads the way

After scoring a hat-trick for Ludogorets on Matchday 5, Petar Stanić hit his sixth goal of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League campaign to end the year two clear at the top of the rankings.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Hamza Igamane, Igor Jesus, Karol Świderski, Talisca, Corentin Tolisso and Barnabás Varga are his closest rivals with four goals each.

2025/26 Europa League top scorers 6 Petar Stanić (Ludogorets) 4 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Fenerbahçe)

4 Hamza Igamane (Lille)

4 Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest)

4 Karol Świderski (Panathinaikos)

4 Talisca (Fenerbahçe)

4 Corentin Tolisso (Lyon)

4 Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros) 3 Antony (Real Betis)

3 Federico Bernardeschi (Bologna)

3 Bilal El Khannouss (Stuttgart)

3 Fran Navarro (Braga)

3 Djú Franculino (Midtjylland)

3 Donyell Malen (Aston Villa)

3 Joel Monteiro (Young Boys)﻿

3 Hyeongyu Oh (Genk)

3 Pablo Durán (Celta)

3 Samu (Porto)

3 Xherdan Shaqiri (Basel)

3 Milan Smit (Go Ahead Eagles)

3 Yorbe Vertessen (Salzburg)

3 Anass Zaroury (Panathinaikos)

Having scored one against Malmö on Matchday 1, another against Young Boys on Matchday 3, and then three against Celta on Matchday 5, Serbian Stanić finally struck on an even-numbered matchday, breaking the deadlock in what proved to be an exciting 3-3 draw at home against PAOK. Three of his goals have come from the penalty spot, including two against Celta.

Fenerbahçe's Talisca after completing his hat-trick at Brann NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Kerem Aktürkoğlu took his tally to four with a fine finish at Brann for Fenerbahçe on Matchday 6, before team-mate Talisca scored the fourth hat-trick of this season's league phase to join him on the same tally. Igor Jesus reached the same mark by scoring Nottingham Forest's winner at Utrecht on the same night. Barnabás Varga's fourth was also a Matchday 6 winner, for Ferencváros against Rangers.

Igamane has only scored in odd-numbered matchdays for Lille: one against Brann on Matchday 1, two against PAOK on Matchday 3 and another versus Dinamo on Matchday 5. Świderski struck in each of Panathinaikos' first three games, had a penalty saved on Matchday 4, then scored his fourth as the Greek side beat Sturm Graz on Matchday 5.

Like Stanić, Tolisso climbed the rankings with a Matchday 5 treble, helping Lyon to a 6-0 win away to Maccabi Tel-Aviv. The French midfielder had previously struck in a 2-0 triumph against Basel.

Most assists in the 2025/26 Europa League

4 Bryan Zaragoza (Celta)

3 Ricardo Horta (Braga)

3 Pepê (Porto)

3 Aral Simsir (Midtjylland)

3 Pavel Šulc (Lyon)

3 Denis Undav (Stuttgart)

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Europa League

Anass Zarouri (Young Boys 1-4 Panathinaikos, 25/09/2025)

Petar Stanić (Ludogorets 3-2 Celta, 27/11/2025)

Corentin Tolisso (Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-6 Lyon, 27/11/2025)

Talisca (Brann 0-4 Fenerbahçe, 11/12/2025)

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2024/25 Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd), Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 7

2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

