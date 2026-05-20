Europa League top scorers: Igor Jesus and Petar Stanić finish first on seven

Nottingham Forest's Igor Jesus and Ludogorets's Petar Stanić have finished as the joint-top scorers in the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League with seven goals.

Real Betis' Antony and Fenerbahçe's Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored six, with Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo and Aston Villa pair John McGinn and Ollie Watkins among seven players who finished the campaign on five.

2025/26 Europa League top scorers 7 Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest)

7 Petar Stanić (Ludogorets) 6 Antony (Real Betis)

6 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Fenerbahçe)﻿ 5 Dion Beljo (GNK Dinamo)

5 Federico Bernardeschi (Bologna)

5 Bilal El Khannouss (Stuttgart)

5 Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg)

5 John McGinn (Aston Villa)

5 Williot Swedberg (Celta)

5 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Igor Jesus started as he meant to go on when he scored twice within 23 minutes as Nottingham Forest visited Real Betis on Matchday 1. The Brazilian forward added to his tally on Matchday 3 with a penalty against Porto, before hitting the winner at Utrecht on Matchday 6 and a Matchday 8 double against Ferencváros. He then registered at Fenerbahçe in the knockout phase play-off first legs, also delivering an assist in a 3-0 win. However, he was unable to add to his tally as Forest lost out to Aston Villa in the semi-finals.

Petar Stanić after scoring his seventh of the campaign, against Nice AFP via Getty Images

Having scored one against Malmö on Matchday 1, another against Young Boys on Matchday 3 and then three against Celta on Matchday 5, Serbian midfielder Stanić finally struck on an even-numbered matchday, breaking the deadlock in what proved to be an exciting 3-3 draw at home against PAOK on Matchday 6. He did so again on Matchday 8, getting the only goal as Ludogorets defeated Nice. The trail went cold for the Bulgarian champions as they lost out to Ferencváros in the knockout phase play-offs.

McGinn delivered an assist in the final for Villa, but neither he, Watkins or Grifo added to their five-goal tallies in Istanbul.

John McGinn provided an assist in the final but did not score Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Full top scorer list

Most assists in the 2025/26 Europa League

6 Denis Undav (Stuttgart)

5 Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa)

5 Ricardo Horta (Braga)

5 Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

5 Andrija Živković (PAOK)

4 Niklas Beste (Freiburg)

4 Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg)

4 Daan Heymans (Genk)

4 Konstantinos Karetsas (Genk)

4 Víctor Gómez (Braga)

4 Bryan Zaragoza (Roma)

Assists list

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Europa League

Anass Zaroury (Young Boys 1-4 Panathinaikos, 25/09/2025)

Petar Stanić (Ludogorets 3-2 Celta, 27/11/2025)

Corentin Tolisso (Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-6 Lyon, 27/11/2025)

Talisca (Brann 0-4 Fenerbahçe, 11/12/2025)

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2024/25 Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd), Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 7

2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

For more information on UEFA Europa League records, see our comprehensive guides: