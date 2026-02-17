Europa League top scorers: Igor Jesus and Petar Stanić on seven

Nottingham Forest's Igor Jesus struck in the first leg of his side's knockout phase play-off to join Ludogorets' Petar Stanić on seven goals for the season.

2025/26 Europa League top scorers 7 Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest)

7 Petar Stanić (Ludogorets) 5 Dion Beljo (GNK Dinamo)

5 Bilal El Khannouss (Stuttgart) 4 Antony (Real Betis)

4 Giorgos Giakoumakis (PAOK)

4 Hamza Igamane (Lille)

4 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Fenerbahçe)

4 Benjamin Nygren (Celtic)

4 Karol Świderski (Panathinaikos)

4 Talisca (Fenerbahçe)

4 Corentin Tolisso (Lyon)

4 Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros)

4 Anass Zaroury (Panathinaikos)

Having scored one against Malmö on Matchday 1, another against Young Boys on Matchday 3, and then three against Celta on Matchday 5, Serbian midfielder Stanić finally struck on an even-numbered matchday, breaking the deadlock in what proved to be an exciting 3-3 draw at home against PAOK on Matchday 6. He did so again on Matchday 8, getting the only goal as Ludogorets defeated Nice.

Petar Stanić after scoring his seventh of the campaign, against Nice AFP via Getty Images

Igor Jesus started as he meant to go on when he scored twice within 23 minutes as Nottingham Forest visited Real Betis on Matchday 1. The Brazilian forward then added to his tally on Matchday 3 with a penalty against Porto before hitting the winner at Utrecht on Matchday 6, and a Matchday 8 double against Ferencváros. He then registered at Fenerbahçe in the play-off first leg, also delivering an assist in a 3-0 win.

GNK Dinamo's Dion Beljo and Stuttgart's Bilal El Khannouss are the closest challengers to the top two, having both taken their tally to five in the play-off openers.

Dion Beljo has scored five for GNK Dinamo AFP via Getty Images

Most assists in the 2025/26 Europa League

6 Denis Undav (Stuttgart)

5 Andrija Živković (PAOK)

4 Daan Heymans (Genk)

4 Ricardo Horta (Braga)

4 Bryan Zaragoza (Celta)

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Europa League

Anass Zaroury (Young Boys 1-4 Panathinaikos, 25/09/2025)

Petar Stanić (Ludogorets 3-2 Celta, 27/11/2025)

Corentin Tolisso (Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-6 Lyon, 27/11/2025)

Talisca (Brann 0-4 Fenerbahçe, 11/12/2025)

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2024/25 Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd), Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 7

2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

