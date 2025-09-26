UEFA Europa League 2025/26: Every Performance of the Week winner

Ambitious, bold and dynamic sides put themselves to the test in every UEFA Europa League matchweek, challenging to make waves in continental competition.

The sides that take it to the next level each matchday earn recognition in the Performance of the Week vote, powered by Hankook, which celebrates resilience, persistence and brilliance.

UEFA.com tracks every Performance of the Week winner.

Performance of the Week

Panathinaikos got their league phase campaign off to a stunning start, racing into a 3-0 lead within 20 minutes to set the tone for a dominant display in Switzerland. Karol Świderski's instinctive flick got the ball rolling, before Moroccan forward Anass Zaroury netted a quick-fire double, first striking with a half-volley before pouncing on a rebound from close range to silence Stadion Wankdorf.

Young Boys did pull one back through Saidy Janko, but in the second half Zaroury completed his hat-trick – the first of this season's competition – with an instinctive effort to cap off a hugely satisfactory night for the Greek side. "The greatest reward for a coach is watching his team bring passion and conviction to the pitch," coach Christos Kontis said. "Tonight, the players delivered exactly that."