Statement on Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs GNK Dinamo
Friday, September 26, 2025
UEFA has requested that no tickets are sold to away supporters for the Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs GNK Dinamo match in Bačka Topola, Serbia.
Following advice received from the competent offices, as well as thorough risk analysis and consultations with the different parties, UEFA has decided to request that no tickets be sold to fans of GNK Dinamo for the scheduled UEFA Europa League match between Maccabi Tel-Aviv and GNK Dinamo in Bačka Topola, Serbia, on 2 October.