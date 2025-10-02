Europa League Matchday 2 highlights and round-up: Lille and Midtjylland spring surprises, Aston Villa and Braga win
Thursday, October 2, 2025
Lille defeated Roma and Midtjylland stunned Nottingham Forest on Matchday 2 of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League.
Lille and Midtjylland got memorable away wins against Roma and Nottingham Forest, while the likes of Aston Villa, Braga, Fenerbahçe and Porto were also victorious on a thoroughly entertaining UEFA Europa League evening.
UEFA.com recaps the Matchday 2 action.
Matchday 2 results
Roma 0-1 Lille
Fenerbahçe 2-1 Nice
Viktoria Plzeň 3-0 Malmö
Celtic 0-2 Braga
Ludogorets 0-2 Real Betis
FCSB 0-2 Young Boys
Bologna 1-1 Freiburg
Panathinaikos 1-2 Go Ahead Eagles
Brann 1-0 Utrecht
Porto 2-1 Crvena Zvezda
Feyenoord 0-2 Aston Villa
Lyon 2-0 Salzburg
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-3 GNK Dinamo
Basel 2-0 Stuttgart
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Midtjylland
Sturm Graz 2-1 Rangers
Celta 3-1 PAOK
Genk 0-1 Ferencváros
Key games
Feyenoord 0-2 Aston Villa
Emiliano Buendía and John McGinn struck second-half goals at De Kuip as Aston Villa made it back-to-back wins to kick off the league phase. Feyenoord had enjoyed the better of the earlier chances, as Marco Bizot – a late replacement in goal for Emiliano Martínez – made saves against Anis Hadj Moussa, Ayase Ueda and Luciano Valente.
Villa finally broke the deadlock after an hour when Buendía curled in from the edge of the box, before captain McGinn slotted in the second following a fine run from Donyell Malen.
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Midtjylland
Midtjylland pick up a hard-fought win to spoil Nottingham Forest's home return to European football thanks to an early flurry at the City Ground. The visitors opened the scoring in the 18th minute from a close-range finish from Ousmane Diao.
Forest levelled four minutes later when Dan Ndoye finished off a swift counterattack but Midtjylland hit back through Mads Bech, poking in from a corner kick. Valdemar Andreasen made it safe for the visitors with a breakaway goal, despite a late Chris Wood penalty.
Roma 0-1 Lille
Hákon Arnar Haraldsson pounced on a sixth-minute slip-up as Roma lost their first Europa League home game since October 2022.
The visitors came close to a second through Osame Sahraoui but it took Aïssa Mandi's block from Neil El Aynaoui to preserve their lead into the break. The hosts almost snatched a draw but Berke Özer saved Matìas Soulè's twice-retaken 85th-minute penalty.
Celtic 0-2 Braga
Braga made it two wins from two in this season's Europa League by defeating Celtic. Carlos Vicens' side took the lead in the 20th minute when Ricardo Horta beat Kasper Schmeichel with a long-range strike.
Lukáš Horníček denied Kieran Tierney and Sebastian Tounekti as Celtic pushed for an equaliser after the break. However, the visitors secured all three points five minutes from time when Gabri Martínez forced the ball in from close range.
Best of the rest
- Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored his first goals for Fenerbahçe, the Turkish winger's double giving his side victory over Nice. His second strike was Fenerbahçe's 400th goal in European competition.
- Go Ahead Eagles recorded their first-ever Europa League win after two second-half goals in the space of seven minutes from Milan Smit helped them come from behind to stun Panathinaikos in Athens.
- After a 93rd-minute winner to beat Salzburg on Matchday 1, Porto again struck late to defeat Crvena Zvezda, Rodrigo Mora finishing off a counterattack in the 89th minute.
Matchday 3 (23 October)
18:45 CET kick-offs
Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos
Salzburg vs Ferencváros
Fenerbahçe vs Stuttgart
Braga vs Crvena Zvezda
Lyon vs Basel
FCSB vs Bologna
Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa
Genk vs Real Betis
Brann vs Rangers
21:00 CET kick-offs
Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
Lille vs PAOK
Celtic vs Sturm Graz
Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Midtjylland
Young Boys vs Ludogorets
Freiburg vs Utrecht
Nottingham Forest vs Porto
Celta vs Nice
Malmö vs GNK Dinamo