Kick-off times for Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar matches changed due to weather conditions

Following a decision by the respective relevant local authorities, and in light of extreme weather conditions expected in the region, the kick-off times of two fixtures planned to be played in the Netherlands have been moved forward to ensure the safe organisation of the matches.

The UEFA Europa League fixture between Feyenoord and Panathinaikos FC, scheduled to be played tomorrow/tonight in Rotterdam, will now kick off at 16:30 CET, instead of the originally scheduled 18:45 CET.

The UEFA Conference League match between AZ Alkmaar and ŠK Slovan Bratislava, scheduled to be played tomorrow/tonight in Alkmaar, will now kick off at 18:45 CET, instead of 21:00 CET.