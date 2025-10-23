UEFA Europa League Official Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Update: Kick-off time for Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos FC match changed

Thursday, October 23, 2025

The UEFA Europa League fixture between Feyenoord and Panathinaikos FC has been moved to 21:00 CET.

Update: Kick-off time for Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos FC match changed

Following a decision by the relevant local authorities, and due to updated adverse weather forecasts concerning the region for this afternoon, the kick-off time for the UEFA Europa League fixture between Feyenoord and Panathinaikos FC, scheduled to be played today in Rotterdam, has been changed. The match will now kick off at 21:00 CET, instead of 16:30 CET.

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025