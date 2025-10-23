Update: Kick-off time for Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos FC match changed
Thursday, October 23, 2025
The UEFA Europa League fixture between Feyenoord and Panathinaikos FC has been moved to 21:00 CET.
Following a decision by the relevant local authorities, and due to updated adverse weather forecasts concerning the region for this afternoon, the kick-off time for the UEFA Europa League fixture between Feyenoord and Panathinaikos FC, scheduled to be played today in Rotterdam, has been changed. The match will now kick off at 21:00 CET, instead of 16:30 CET.