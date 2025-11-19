Europa League Matchday 5 preview: Aston Villa look to extend home winning streak, Roma face flawless Midtjylland

Aston Villa aim to repeat a stirring victory from last season, Roma provide the latest test for flawless Midtjylland and two UEFA European Cup final rematches take place on Matchday 5.

UEFA.com runs through the key storylines and statistics.

Standout fixtures

Aston Villa vs Young Boys

The story: A trip to Young Boys last season was a joyous occasion for Aston Villa, who earned a 3-0 victory in Bern on their return to the UEFA European Cup/Champions League after 41 years away. As Villa attempt to recapture a feeling, Young Boys will bid to transform the mood following a 4-0 defeat at PAOK. Doing so will not be easy – Unai Emery’s charges have won both of their home matches so far in the league phase.

The stat: Aston Villa rank second for possession (59.2%) and passing accuracy (88%, tied with Celta) in the league phase so far. They are also one of only four teams to register three clean sheets.

Aston Villa celebrate during their win over Young Boys in September 2024 AFP via Getty Images

Roma vs Midtjylland

The story: Fresh off a morale-boosting victory at Rangers, Roma are now focused on keeping up their momentum and atoning for previous missteps at home. “It's going to be important for us because having already lost two games at home, we must try to put that right with another three points,” said midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini as he looked ahead to Midtjylland, who are the only side still boasting a 100% record. “It's just beautiful to play in this team right now,” beamed midfielder Philip Billing after their latest victory against Celtic.

The stat: Roma have now tallied more UEFA Cup/Europa League wins than any other team, moving past Tottenham with their 99th win on Matchday 5.

Europa League highlights: Rangers 0-2 Roma

Feyenoord vs Celtic

The story: Feyenoord and Celtic will want to start the second half of the league phase on a positive note after taking just one win from their opening four matches and there is optimism in both camps ahead of the Rotterdam meeting. Defeat against Stuttgart has hardy shaken Robin van Persie’s faith in his principles – “when you see how we play, that’s exactly the path we want to take” – while Celtic captain Callum McGregor praised the endeavour of his team--mates in the 3-1 loss at Midtjylland.

The stat: These two sides met in the 1970 UEFA European Cup final, Feyenoord emerging 2-1 winners after extra time for their first and only title in the competition.

Feyenoord celebrate their UEFA European Cup triumph in 1970 Popperfoto via Getty Images

Nottingham Forest vs Malmö

The story: A goalless draw at Sturm Graz means Nottingham Forest sit 23rd at the halfway point. For coach Sean Dyche, clinical finishing will be the key as they try to climb the table. “We controlled the first half, but you’ve got to score goals to win games, that’s my biggest gripe,” he said after the stalemate. Matchday 5 visitors Malmö are yet to win (D1 L3) but, like Forest, believe that improved finishing is the only missing ingredient. “If you miss such opportunities in Europe, you are punished,” concluded forward Sead Hakšabanović after defeat to Panathinaikos.

The stat: This is another rematch of a previous European Cup final. Forest defeated the Swedish outfit 1-0 in 1979 to earn the first of their two titles, the second coming only a year later.

