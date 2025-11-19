Europa League Matchday 5 preview: Aston Villa look to extend home winning streak, Roma face flawless Midtjylland
Wednesday, November 19, 2025
The pressure mounts as we enter the second half of the league phase in the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League.
Aston Villa aim to repeat a stirring victory from last season, Roma provide the latest test for flawless Midtjylland and two UEFA European Cup final rematches take place on Matchday 5.
UEFA.com runs through the key storylines and statistics.
Early kick-offs (18:45 CET)
Roma vs Midtjylland
Aston Villa vs Young Boys
Porto vs Nice
Viktoria Plzeň vs Freiburg
Fenerbahçe vs Ferencváros
Feyenoord vs Celtic
Lille vs GNK Dinamo
PAOK vs Brann
Ludogorets vs Celta
Late kick-offs (21:00 CET)
Bologna vs Salzburg
Crvena Zvezda vs FCSB
Go Ahead Eagles vs Stuttgart
Genk vs Basel
Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Lyon
Nottingham Forest vs Malmö
Panathinaikos vs Sturm Graz
Rangers vs Braga
Real Betis vs Utrecht
Standout fixtures
The story: A trip to Young Boys last season was a joyous occasion for Aston Villa, who earned a 3-0 victory in Bern on their return to the UEFA European Cup/Champions League after 41 years away. As Villa attempt to recapture a feeling, Young Boys will bid to transform the mood following a 4-0 defeat at PAOK. Doing so will not be easy – Unai Emery’s charges have won both of their home matches so far in the league phase.
The stat: Aston Villa rank second for possession (59.2%) and passing accuracy (88%, tied with Celta) in the league phase so far. They are also one of only four teams to register three clean sheets.
The story: Fresh off a morale-boosting victory at Rangers, Roma are now focused on keeping up their momentum and atoning for previous missteps at home. “It's going to be important for us because having already lost two games at home, we must try to put that right with another three points,” said midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini as he looked ahead to Midtjylland, who are the only side still boasting a 100% record. “It's just beautiful to play in this team right now,” beamed midfielder Philip Billing after their latest victory against Celtic.
The stat: Roma have now tallied more UEFA Cup/Europa League wins than any other team, moving past Tottenham with their 99th win on Matchday 5.
The story: Feyenoord and Celtic will want to start the second half of the league phase on a positive note after taking just one win from their opening four matches and there is optimism in both camps ahead of the Rotterdam meeting. Defeat against Stuttgart has hardy shaken Robin van Persie’s faith in his principles – “when you see how we play, that’s exactly the path we want to take” – while Celtic captain Callum McGregor praised the endeavour of his team--mates in the 3-1 loss at Midtjylland.
The stat: These two sides met in the 1970 UEFA European Cup final, Feyenoord emerging 2-1 winners after extra time for their first and only title in the competition.
The story: A goalless draw at Sturm Graz means Nottingham Forest sit 23rd at the halfway point. For coach Sean Dyche, clinical finishing will be the key as they try to climb the table. “We controlled the first half, but you’ve got to score goals to win games, that’s my biggest gripe,” he said after the stalemate. Matchday 5 visitors Malmö are yet to win (D1 L3) but, like Forest, believe that improved finishing is the only missing ingredient. “If you miss such opportunities in Europe, you are punished,” concluded forward Sead Hakšabanović after defeat to Panathinaikos.
The stat: This is another rematch of a previous European Cup final. Forest defeated the Swedish outfit 1-0 in 1979 to earn the first of their two titles, the second coming only a year later.
Other highlights
- Freiburg and Celta will aim to build on impressive Matchday 4 victories when they visit Viktoria Plzeň and Ludogorets respectively.
- Winless Rangers hope to get off the mark against Braga, who saw their 100% record felled on Matchday 4 with defeat in a seven-goal thriller against Genk.
- Porto take on Nice, the only other side waiting for their first points, after drawing 1-1 in Utrecht.