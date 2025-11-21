Europa League Next Level Teamwork analysis: Roma and Aston Villa defenders strike

In modern football, defenders are increasingly expected to contribute to the attack, reshaping the way the game is played. By breaking opposition lines, not only through possession but also with intelligent timing and off-the-ball movement, defenders can create overloads that are particularly difficult for man-marking systems to contain.

Moreover, modern full-backs enhance their effectiveness through inside runs and well-timed late arrivals, exploiting gaps left by defensive lapses. UEFA Technical Observers David Adams and Håkan Ericson give an in-depth look at Gianluca Mancini's volley vs Nice in Roma's 2-1 win on Matchday 1, before turning to Ian Maatsen’s Matchday 4 strike vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv in Aston Villa's 2-0 triumph.

Europa League Next Level Teamwork tactical analysis: Roma

David Adams on Mancini's goal

"The goal originates from a goalkeeper build-up, with Nice shifting from a mid-block to a high press and attempting to press the goalkeeper. The attack begins with right centre-back Mancini, who passes to the right-sided Matias Soulè. Through a rapid midfield combination, they release left wing-back Kostas Tsimikas.

"During this three-pass sequence, Mancini moves into midfield, identifies the developing situation as Tsimikas advances on the left, and progresses into the final third. The Roma right wing-back anticipates Mancini joining the attack and maintains team balance by operating as a third centre-back. As Nice recover, leaving only two centre-backs in the box, Mancini exploits the 3v2 situation, timing his run perfectly across the left-sided centre-back, and finishes with a first-time right-foot volley."

Håkan Ericson on Mancini's goal

"Central defender Mancini's and Roma's intent is clear from the start: forward thinking, even when Roma are ahead. After passing, Mancini drives past the first line of pressure rather than dropping back for support. He pauses briefly to read the play, then continues once his teammate is facing forward and unpressed.

"His movement slices through Nice's midfield, untracked, exploiting gaps left by their man-marking system, as no opponent assumes responsibility for him. When a crossing opportunity arises, Mancini commits fully, attacking the box with purpose. His run targets the far-side centre-back, who hesitates between two opponents. Sensing this, Mancini darts inside, completely unmarked, and converts the opportunity."

UECL - Strauss - Next Level Teamwork - Tactical Analysis - Nov 2025 - Aston Villa

David Adams on Maatsen's goal

"The goal originates from a turnover from a ball behind the back line and collected by Ezri Konsa, who then plays into holding midfielder Amadou Onana. Morgan Rogers arrives in the pocket with precise timing behind the opposition's midfield screens, allowing him to turn, eliminate the pressure from behind, and create a 2v1 against the opposition right-back using the left winger.

"In this moment, Maatsen recognises the infield space as Rogers holds a supporting role. Rogers' timing and awareness to take a quick touch and deliver a precise, correctly-weighted pass is sublime, enabling Maatsen to arrive and finish first time with an accurate left-footed strike from a difficult angle."

Håkan Ericson on Maatsen's goal

"After regaining possession, Villa opt for control over chaos, prioritising a short build-up rather than a direct counter. Rogers immediately recognises the space beyond the line, and through excellent scanning, positions himself perfectly to receive.

"A single pass from Onana eliminates five opponents. Rogers' composure draws three players towards him before he releases Sancho on the flank. Rogers then adopts another smart position, ready to support Sancho for the cut-back. Inside the box, it becomes an 6v8: Maccabi’s defenders ball-watch and lose track of the late runners.

"Maatsen delays his run intelligently, avoiding early detection. His curved, blindside movement creates the perfect passing lane and shooting angle. From a tight position, he finishes clinically."