Europa League round of 16 and knockout phase play-offs: Who has qualified?
Thursday, December 11, 2025
There are 24 spots up for grabs in the knockout phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League – we keep track of them all here.
Aston Villa, Ferencváros, Freiburg, Lyon, Midtjylland and Real Betis are the first teams to secure their places in the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs.
The top eight in the league phase advance directly to the round of 16; sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout phase play-offs, with the victors going through to the last 16.
2025/26 Europa League
Confirmed in either round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs
Aston Villa (ENG), Ferencváros (HUN), Freiburg (GER), Lyon (FRA), Midtjylland (DEN), Real Betis (ESP)
Europa League knockout phase
Knockout phase play-offs: 19 & 26 February 2026
Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026
Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026
Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026
Final: 20 May 2026 (Istanbul)
