Europa League round of 16 and knockout phase play-offs: Who qualified?

The 24 teams that have secured their places in the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs are now known.

The top eight in the league phase advance directly to the round of 16; sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout phase play-offs, with the victors going through to the last 16.

Who reached the knockout phase? Confirmed in the round of 16

Aston Villa (ENG), Braga (POR), Freiburg (GER), Lyon (FRA), Midtjylland (DEN), Porto (POR), Real Betis (ESP), Roma (ITA) Confirmed in the knockout phase play-offs

Bologna (ITA), Brann (NOR), Celta (ESP), Celtic (SCO), Crvena Zvezda (SRB), Fenerbahçe (TUR), Ferencváros (HUN), Genk (BEL), GNK Dinamo (CRO), Lille (FRA), Ludogorets (BUL), Nottingham Forest (ENG), Panathinaikos (GRE), PAOK (GRE), Stuttgart (GER), Viktoria Plzeň (CZE) Eliminated

Basel (SUI), FCSB (ROU), Feyenoord (NED), Go Ahead Eagles (NED), M. Tel-Aviv (ISR), Malmö (SWE), Nice (FRA), Rangers (SCO), Salzburg (AUT), Sturm Graz (AUT), Utrecht (NED), Young Boys (SUI)

