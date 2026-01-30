Europa League round of 16 and knockout phase play-offs: Who qualified?
Friday, January 30, 2026
Twenty-four teams have secured qualification for the knockout phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League.
The 24 teams that have secured their places in the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs are now known.
The top eight in the league phase advance directly to the round of 16; sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout phase play-offs, with the victors going through to the last 16.
Who reached the knockout phase?
Confirmed in the round of 16
Aston Villa (ENG), Braga (POR), Freiburg (GER), Lyon (FRA), Midtjylland (DEN), Porto (POR), Real Betis (ESP), Roma (ITA)
Confirmed in the knockout phase play-offs
Bologna (ITA), Brann (NOR), Celta (ESP), Celtic (SCO), Crvena Zvezda (SRB), Fenerbahçe (TUR), Ferencváros (HUN), Genk (BEL), GNK Dinamo (CRO), Lille (FRA), Ludogorets (BUL), Nottingham Forest (ENG), Panathinaikos (GRE), PAOK (GRE), Stuttgart (GER), Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Eliminated
Basel (SUI), FCSB (ROU), Feyenoord (NED), Go Ahead Eagles (NED), M. Tel-Aviv (ISR), Malmö (SWE), Nice (FRA), Rangers (SCO), Salzburg (AUT), Sturm Graz (AUT), Utrecht (NED), Young Boys (SUI)
Europa League knockout phase
Knockout phase play-offs: 19 & 26 February 2026
Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026
Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026
Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026
Final: 20 May 2026 (Istanbul)