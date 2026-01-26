Europa League Matchday 8: What to look out for

There is everything to play for as the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League reaches a thrilling conclusion, with 11 teams in contention for the final five places in the knockout phase.

We run through the key storylines and statistics.

Latest standings

All the fixtures (21:00 CET)

Aston Villa vs Salzburg

Celtic vs Utrecht

Porto vs Rangers

Basel vs Viktoria Plzeň

Midtjylland vs GNK Dinamo

Crvena Zvezda vs Celta

FCSB vs Fenerbahçe

Go Ahead Eagles vs Braga

Genk vs Malmö

Lille vs Freiburg

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Bologna

Nottingham Forest vs Ferencváros

Lyon vs PAOK

Panathinaikos vs Roma

Ludogorets vs Nice

Real Betis vs Feyenoord

Sturm Graz vs Brann

Stuttgart vs Young Boys

Standout fixtures

The story: Unai Emery celebrated a century of games managed in the Europa League with victory at Fenerbahçe on Matchday 7, Villa sealing a round of 16 place as a result. Salzburg similarly impressed, beating Basel 3-1 at home, but need another positive result if they are to secure knockout football as they currently occupy 28th place. "We have nothing to lose," said midfielder Kerim Alajbegović as he looked ahead.

The stat: This is the first UEFA competition meeting between these sides; Salzburg are winless against English sides in UEFA competition after eight attempts (D2 L6).

Highlights: Fenerbahçe 0-1 Aston Villa

The story: Roma climbed to sixth and made it four wins on the bounce with victory against Stuttgart. Niccolò Pisilli was the hero with two goals, though he was firmly focused on the task ahead after full time: "There's one match left for a top-eight finish. We'll have to go to Athens and play at 100% of our potential." As for Panathinaikos, they secured knockout football with a draw at Ferencváros but will hope to climb as much as possible from their current standing of 19th.

The stat: Panathinaikos won home and away when these sides met in the 2009/10 Europa League round of 32, their only meetings in UEFA competition.

Highlights: Roma 2-0 Stuttgart

The story: Nottingham Forest's knockout phase place is secure, but their top-eight chances are slim after defeat at Braga on Matchday 7. Anything less than a win won't do – and even that might not be enough – so Forest will be determined to show the "killer instinct" that coach Sean Dyche felt was missing in Portugal. Sitting in seventh place, meanwhile, the goal for Ferencváros is clear: protect their top-eight standing. As an added bonus, the Hungarian side are one of three teams who can finish the league phase unbeaten.

The stat: Ferencváros also met an English side in the 2024/25 league phase, losing out to eventual winners Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in Budapest.

Highlights: Braga 1-0 Nott'm Forest

The story: Real Betis occupy the final position in the top eight ahead of Matchday 8 but will need to bounce back from defeat at PAOK if they are to maintain that status. Feyenoord, on the other hand, are fresh off a compelling win against Sturm Graz yet sit outside of the knockout phase places (in 26th) as they travel to Seville. They'll be hoping for something worth dancing about come Thursday, with midfielder Luciano Valente insisting, "We shouldn't be doing the conga line," despite the relief of victory at De Kuip.

The stat: Feyenoord have scored three goals in each of their last two league phase matches.

Highlights: Feyenoord 3-0 Sturm Graz

