Europa League Matchday 8: What to look out for
Monday, January 26, 2026
A further five teams will secure knockout phase football and six top-eight spots are up for grabs on UEFA Europa League Matchday 8.
There is everything to play for as the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League reaches a thrilling conclusion, with 11 teams in contention for the final five places in the knockout phase.
We run through the key storylines and statistics.
All the fixtures (21:00 CET)
Aston Villa vs Salzburg
Celtic vs Utrecht
Porto vs Rangers
Basel vs Viktoria Plzeň
Midtjylland vs GNK Dinamo
Crvena Zvezda vs Celta
FCSB vs Fenerbahçe
Go Ahead Eagles vs Braga
Genk vs Malmö
Lille vs Freiburg
Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Bologna
Nottingham Forest vs Ferencváros
Lyon vs PAOK
Panathinaikos vs Roma
Ludogorets vs Nice
Real Betis vs Feyenoord
Sturm Graz vs Brann
Stuttgart vs Young Boys
Standout fixtures
Aston Villa vs Salzburg
The story: Unai Emery celebrated a century of games managed in the Europa League with victory at Fenerbahçe on Matchday 7, Villa sealing a round of 16 place as a result. Salzburg similarly impressed, beating Basel 3-1 at home, but need another positive result if they are to secure knockout football as they currently occupy 28th place. "We have nothing to lose," said midfielder Kerim Alajbegović as he looked ahead.
The stat: This is the first UEFA competition meeting between these sides; Salzburg are winless against English sides in UEFA competition after eight attempts (D2 L6).
Panathinaikos vs Roma
The story: Roma climbed to sixth and made it four wins on the bounce with victory against Stuttgart. Niccolò Pisilli was the hero with two goals, though he was firmly focused on the task ahead after full time: "There's one match left for a top-eight finish. We'll have to go to Athens and play at 100% of our potential." As for Panathinaikos, they secured knockout football with a draw at Ferencváros but will hope to climb as much as possible from their current standing of 19th.
The stat: Panathinaikos won home and away when these sides met in the 2009/10 Europa League round of 32, their only meetings in UEFA competition.
Nottingham Forest vs Ferencváros
The story: Nottingham Forest's knockout phase place is secure, but their top-eight chances are slim after defeat at Braga on Matchday 7. Anything less than a win won't do – and even that might not be enough – so Forest will be determined to show the "killer instinct" that coach Sean Dyche felt was missing in Portugal. Sitting in seventh place, meanwhile, the goal for Ferencváros is clear: protect their top-eight standing. As an added bonus, the Hungarian side are one of three teams who can finish the league phase unbeaten.
The stat: Ferencváros also met an English side in the 2024/25 league phase, losing out to eventual winners Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in Budapest.
Real Betis vs Feyenoord
The story: Real Betis occupy the final position in the top eight ahead of Matchday 8 but will need to bounce back from defeat at PAOK if they are to maintain that status. Feyenoord, on the other hand, are fresh off a compelling win against Sturm Graz yet sit outside of the knockout phase places (in 26th) as they travel to Seville. They'll be hoping for something worth dancing about come Thursday, with midfielder Luciano Valente insisting, "We shouldn't be doing the conga line," despite the relief of victory at De Kuip.
The stat: Feyenoord have scored three goals in each of their last two league phase matches.
Other highlights
- Lyon, the only other side to secure a round of 16 place, aim to seal top spot as they host PAOK.
- As well as the aforementioned Salzburg and Feyenoord, nine teams are in contention for the five remaining knockout places: GNK Dinamo, Lille, Brann, Young Boys, Celtic, Ludogorets, Basel, FCSB and Go Ahead Eagles.
- Viktoria Plzeň have drawn their last four league phase matches – will that streak continue as they travel to Basel?