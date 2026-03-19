2025/26 Europa League: Meet the quarter-finalists

Eight teams remain in the hunt to win the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League following the conclusion of the knockout phase play-offs.

Here's an in-depth look at the contenders.

Road to Istanbul Quarter-finals (9 & 16 April)

1 Braga vs Real Betis

2 Freiburg vs Celta

3 Porto vs Nottingham Forest

4 Bologna vs Aston Villa Semi-finals (30 April & 7 May)

1 Quarter-final 1 vs Quarter-final 2

2 Quarter-final 3 vs Quarter-final 4 Final (20 May)

Semi-final 1 vs Semi-final 2

UEFA coefficient rankings accurate as of 20 March.

Quarter-finalists

Quarter-finals: vs Bologna

UEFA coefficient ranking: 24

How they qualified: Sixth in England

Last season: Champions League quarter-finals (L4-5agg vs Paris)

League phase position: 2

Round of 16: 3-0agg vs Lille

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1977/78, 1997/98, 2025/26)

European Cup winners in 1982, Villa have never progressed beyond the quarter-final stage of this competition, though they did reach the semis of the 2023/24 Conference League and the final eight of last season's Champions League. Coach Unai Emery has won the Europa League four times – three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal – making him the most successful manager in the competition's history.

Quarter-finals: vs Aston Villa

UEFA coefficient ranking: 71

How they qualified: Cup winners in Italy

Last season: Champions League league phase (28/36)

League phase position: 10

Knockout phase play-off: 2-0agg vs Brann

Round of 16: 5-4agg vs Roma, aet

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1998/99)

It has been a memorable few years for Bologna, who made a debut appearance in the Champions League last season before going on to win the Italian Cup for the first time since 1974 with a 1-0 triumph over Milan in May. Not since the 1990s have I Rossoblù (the Red and Blues) played knockout European football, and having eliminated Serie A rivals Roma in dramatic style in the round of 16, things are looking very good indeed.

Quarter-finals: vs Real Betis

UEFA coefficient ranking: 41

How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs

Last season: League phase (25/36)

League phase position: 6

Round of 16: 4-2agg vs Ferencváros

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2010/11)

Finalists in 2011, Braga were only denied a place in the knockout phase of last season's competition on goal difference, as they finished 25th in the inaugural league phase on ten points. The Arsenalistas had managed to equal that tally by Matchday 5 this time around, and picked up 17 points to finish sixth in the league phase under the guidance of Pep Guardiola's former assistant at Manchester City, Carlos Vicens.

Quarter-finals: vs Freiburg

UEFA coefficient ranking: 103

Knockout phase play-off opponents: PAOK

How they qualified: Seventh in Spain

Last season: Not in European competition

League phase position: 16

Knockout phase play-off: 3-1agg vs PAOK

Round of 16: 3-1agg vs Lyon

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2016/17)

From the city of Vigo in Galicia, Celta take their name from the Celts – the tribe that once apparently inhabited this part of northwestern Spain. Os Celestes (The Sky Blues) have yet to win a major domestic trophy, but strong finishes in La Liga have made them regulars in UEFA competition, notably reaching the Europa League semi-finals in 2016/17.

Quarter-finals: vs Celta

UEFA coefficient ranking: 51

How they qualified: Fifth in Germany

Last season: Not in European competition

League phase position: 7

Round of 16: 5-2agg vs Genk

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23, 2023/24)

After battling their way up to the Bundesliga in the 1990s, Freiburg were nicknamed the Breisgau-Brazilians for their attractive style of play. Current coach Julian Schuster spent ten years at the club as a midfielder, then worked as assistant to his predecessor Christian Streich before taking command in 2024. Five league phase victories and two draws secured a top eight position for the German team, and they overwhelmed Genk at home in the round of 16, a game in which Vincenzo Grifo scored his 106th goal for his side: a club record.

Quarter-finals: vs Porto﻿

UEFA coefficient ranking: 84

How they qualified: Seventh in England

Last season: Not in European competition

League phase position: 13

Knockout phase play-off: 4-2agg vs Fenerbahçe

Round of 16: 2-2agg vs Midtjylland, Forest win 3-0 on pens

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1983/84)

Under the inspirational leadership of manager Brian Clough, Forest were European Champions in 1979 and 1980. This is their first continental campaign since they reached the quarter-finals of the 1995/96 UEFA Cup. The club was founded in 1865 by athletes who had been playing the traditional gaelic sport of shinty but were keen to switch to football.

Quarter-finals: vs Nottingham Forest

UEFA coefficient ranking: 19

How they qualified: Third in Portugal

Last season: Knockout phase play-offs (L3-4agg vs Roma)

League phase position: 5

Round of 16: 4-1agg vs Stuttgart

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2002/03, 2010/11)

Named the Dragons for the mythical creature that appears at the top of their club crest, Porto are one of Portugal's big three (along with Benfica and Sporting CP). They have won 30 league titles and were champions of Europe in 1986/87 and 2003/04, as well as winning the 2002/03 UEFA Cup and 2010/11 Europa League.

Quarter-finals: vs Panathinaikos

UEFA coefficient ranking: 23

How they qualified: Sixth in Spain

Last season: Conference League runners-up (L1-4 vs Chelsea)

League phase position: 4

Round of 16:

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2005/06, 2013/14, 2021/22, 2022/23)

Real Betis's name comes from Baetis - the Roman name for the River Guadalquivir which flows through their native Seville. Spanish title winners back in 1934/35, Betis were runners-up in the 2024/25 Conference League final, and are looking to prosper in a competition their neighbours Sevilla have won a record seven times.