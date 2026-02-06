Europa League squad changes confirmed
Friday, February 6, 2026
The 24 remaining teams have updated their squads for the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League knockout phase.
Each of the UEFA Europa League knockout phase contenders was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by 24:00 CET on 5 February 2026.
Click on the clubs below to see their confirmed squads for the knockout phase.
What are the Europa League squad changes?
List B
Each club is entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season. The list must be submitted by no later than 24.00 CET on the day before the match in question.
A player may be registered on List B if he is born on or after 1 January 2004 and has, since his 15th birthday, been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years, or a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a club from the same association for a period not longer than one year. Players aged 16 may be registered on List B if they have been registered with the participating club for the previous two years without interruption.
Each club must include at least two goalkeepers on List A and at least three in total.