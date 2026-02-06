UEFA Europa League Official Live football scores & stats
Europa League squad changes confirmed

Friday, February 6, 2026

The 24 remaining teams have updated their squads for the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League knockout phase.

Donyell Malen has been added to Roma's squad
Donyell Malen has been added to Roma's squad Getty Images

Each of the UEFA Europa League knockout phase contenders was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by 24:00 CET on 5 February 2026.

Click on the clubs below to see their confirmed squads for the knockout phase.

Rules on January signings

What are the Europa League squad changes?

Aston Villa

Bologna

Braga

Brann

Celta

Celtic

Crvena Zvezda

Fenerbahçe

Ferencváros

Freiburg

Genk

GNK Dinamo

Lille

Ludogorets

Lyon

Midtjylland

Nottingham Forest

Panathinaikos

PAOK

Porto

Real Betis

Roma

Stuttgart

Viktoria Plzeň

List B

Each club is entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season. The list must be submitted by no later than 24.00 CET on the day before the match in question.

A player may be registered on List B if he is born on or after 1 January 2004 and has, since his 15th birthday, been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years, or a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a club from the same association for a period not longer than one year. Players aged 16 may be registered on List B if they have been registered with the participating club for the previous two years without interruption.

Each club must include at least two goalkeepers on List A and at least three in total.

See the regulations for further details

