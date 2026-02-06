Darius Olaru strike wins fan vote for Europa League Goal of the League Phase
Darius Olaru's strike on Matchday 4 has been voted UEFA Europa League Goal of the League Phase by fans.
Darius Olaru's goal for FCSB against Basel has been voted as the fans' 2025/26 UEFA Europa League Goal of the League Phase, presented by Flixbus.
With his side a goal and a man down in Switzerland, the 27-year-old Olaru controlled a long free-kick up the right flank and flicked the ball over his marker before chesting the ball down to send a spectacular volley past Marwin Hitz in the Basel goal.
Konstantinos Karetsas' curling finish for Genk – also against Basel – finished second in the vote, with Sandro Lauper's thunderous volley from a Young Boys corner against Stuttgart completing the top three.
Fans' 2025/26 UEFA Europa League Goal of the League Phase
1. Darius Olaru, Basel 3-1 FCSB (Matchday 4)
2. Konstantinos Karetsas, Genk 2-1 Basel (Matchday 5)
3. Sandro Lauper, Stuttgart 3-2 Young Boys (Matchday 8)