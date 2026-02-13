Europa League Next Level Teamwork analysis: Three in a line - Ferencváros and Braga's collective attacks

Pau Victor's sole strike at Nice for Braga and Bence Ötvös' equaliser versus Rangers for Ferencváros on Matchday 6 of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League highlight how elite attacking play is built on collective understanding, synchronised movement and shared attacking responsibility. In both cases, the goals stem from clearly rehearsed relational movements and an advanced level of teamwork.

Europa League Next Level Teamwork: Braga

Jan Peder Jalland on Pau Victor's goal

"After Nice regain possession, Braga's compact attacking distances allow immediate counterpressing. No27 Florian Grillitsch and No9 Amine El Ouazzani react quickly to apply pressure, enabling No29 Jean-Baptiste Gorby, positioned to balance the team, to anticipate and regain possession. Their ability to move collectively demonstrates how controlling team distances supports both attacking and defensive efficiency.

"No18 Pau Victor scans the situation before feinting towards the ball, deliberately dragging a defender out of position to open passing lanes for combination play. It is clear that, in training, they work on moving in relation to each other and the space.

"The coordination of Braga's front trio is incredible: El Ouazzani adjusts his movement by cutting his run, while No21 Ricardo Horta continues forward, creating separation in the defensive structure. The awareness shown by El Ouazzani to leave the ball for Pau Victor reflects elite-level understanding between teammates. There are almost five players in a horizontal line, but who goes and who drops is greatly timed and understood between the players. This is really quite rare."

Phil Church on Pau Victor's goal

"Following Braga's regain of possession, Gorby drives centrally, narrowing Nice's defensive line and creating time and space for No2 Victor Gómez to receive and deliver a cross-field pass into the penalty area. Simultaneously, the forward runs of El Ouazzani, Ricardo Horta and Pau Victor provide multiple scoring options by occupying the front post, central and far-post zones. The speed and precision of the pass from Victor Gómez to Pau Victor are crucial, allowing the final shot to be controlled and directed accurately.

“The teamwork is further illustrated by El Ouazzani's decision to deliberately leave the ball for Pau Victor without visually checking his position, demonstrating complete trust and connection. Additionally, Ricardo Horta's extended run towards the goal is vital as it brings back a second defender, leaving more space for the final shot."

Teamwork: Roma and Villa

Europa League Next Level Teamwork: Ferencváros

Jan Peder Jalland on Ötvös' goal

"As Rangers prioritise central compactness, the forward movement of No23 Ötvös and No19 Barnabás Varga draw defenders inward, creating space for the wing-back to advance from a wide position. Ferencváros maintain width through their wing-backs while preserving central fluidity among attacking players.

"No36 Gabi Kanichowsky later joins the attack from his balancing position, exchanging positions with teammates and maintaining attacking continuity. The movement of the central defender, No27 Ibrahim Cissé, advancing in relation to No64 Alex Tóth creates a coordinated 'three-in-a-line' structure, demonstrating vertical and horizontal positional relationships throughout the move.

"Crucially, several forward runs force Rangers' defensive line deeper, opening the space required for a cut-back opportunity. The goal represents a fully collective action, involving almost every player in the team during the build-up phase."

Phil Church on Ötvös' goal

"As the attack progresses, Makreckis, Cissé and Tóth create a dynamic three-player combination. Cissé's off-ball movement is particularly decisive. He moves out of the defender's sightline before making a forward run towards goal. By first moving towards the ball, he attracts the defender and opens space behind him.

"The pace of the pass into Tóth is also significant, as it is too fast for the defenders to react. By allowing the ball to run through to his teammate, Cissé creates time and space for the next attacking action while continuing his run into the penalty area. His subsequent cut-back pass is delivered with sufficient speed to allow Ötvös to guide the ball accurately towards goal.

"The final four passes consist of rapid, controlled passing combinations: three times two-touch, culminating in a decisive one-touch finish. Finally, the positioning of Bamidele Yusuf, Varga and O’Dowda as the ball is struck deliberately maintains an open channel towards goal, demonstrating good understanding and connection in attack."